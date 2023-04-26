Keep An Eye On Altium

Technicals | 10:32 AM

By Michael Gable

Share markets were weaker overnight, but it is telling that company reports are beating expectations. Expectations were that earnings would fall off a cliff and the economy would fall into recession.

When everyone is saying the same thing, you need to be open to the consensus getting it wrong. It will be interesting to see how markets hold up in the next few days.

Today's report contains a chart on Altium ((ALU)).

ALU is a stock worth keeping an eye on as we have noticed that the trading range is starting to tighten up and this can be the precursor to a strong move.

We don't know which way it will break yet, but an upside break would be the buy signal, and a downside break would be a sell signal.

However, because the preceding trend was to the upside, it is more likely that we see an upside break and therefore a buying opportunity.

