Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 24, 2023

COE COOPER ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $0.17

Canaccord Genuity rates ((COE)) as Buy (1) -

Cooper Energy's production and sales volumes in the March quarter were broadly in line with Canaccord Genuity's expectations.

The broker suspects Orbost and Athena will become increasingly valuable as Victoria consumes around 200PJ/year of gas and is serviced by only five operating plants. Furthermore, it is unlikely additional gas plants will be constructed beyond Golden Beach, which will primarily be storage.

The company now needs to focus on generating free cash flow, the broker adds. Buy rating maintained. Target is steady at 33c.

This report was published on April 19, 2023.

Target price is $0.33 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.16

If COE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 94% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.22, suggesting upside of 27.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 85.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.1, implying annual growth of 120.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

Jarden rates ((COE)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden welcomes Cooper Energy's increase in output at the Orbost gas processing plant - to average rates of 46.9TJ/d - yet notes March average rates have just returned to levels of July/August 2022.

The broker awaits more evidence of higher sustained rates before factoring it into forecasts, with the company continuing to target output reaching the high 50TJ/d levels by the end of 2023.

Jarden believes higher Orbost rates will help fund the next wave of growth for the company and maintains an Overweight rating. Target rises to $0.25 from $0.24.

This report was published on April 18, 2023.

Target price is $0.25 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.08

If COE meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.22, suggesting upside of 27.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 42.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.1, implying annual growth of 120.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

DHG DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Real Estate - Overnight Price: $3.26

Goldman Sachs rates ((DHG)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

While real estate listings so far in 2023 have been soft this is broadly consistent with Goldman Sachs' expectations. Mid single-digit listings growth is expected in FY24.

The broker is encouraged by the recent positive updates on housing, namely an inflection in house prices, a pause in rate hikes and strong clearance rates. Still, caution prevails around the timing of a recovery and further rate hikes in July and August are anticipated, which could have a negative impact on house prices.

Goldman Sachs downgrades Domain to Neutral from Buy, envisaging the risk/reward is now more balanced since it was upgraded to Buy in July 2022. Target is $3.65, up 4%.

This report was published on April 18, 2023.

Target price is $3.65 Current Price is $3.26 Difference: $0.39

If DHG meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.38, suggesting upside of 3.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 7.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.9, implying annual growth of 16.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 47.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 10.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 10.1, implying annual growth of 46.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

EVS ENVIROSUITE LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.09

Wilsons rates ((EVS)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons notes a solid March quarter with management of EnviroSuite positive about the short-term outlook. A strong finish to the June quarter is expected as the business indicated it had a "line of sight" over new customer wins.

The broker points out this view is supported by project sales rebounding to $2.2m and the fourth quarter being the company's strongest for the year.

Overweight rating maintained. Target edges down to $0.17 from $0.18.

This report was published on April 19, 2023.

Target price is $0.17 Current Price is $0.09 Difference: $0.077

If EVS meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 83% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.63.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

