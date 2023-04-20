Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 20, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:18 AM

AIZ AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $0.70

Jarden rates ((AIZ)) as Overweight (2) -

Jardensuspects Air New Zealand will beat current guidance. In the second half to date, load factor and RASK (revenue per average seat kilometre) are close to record levels. The broker lifts forecasts for pre-tax profit by 11% to NZ$553m.

Recent oil price volatility is expected to have a limited impact on fuel guidance, given the likely hedge profile. Consumer confidence may be low and the macro outlook fragile but the broker notes momentum is strong. Target is reduced to NZ$0.85 fromNZ$0.87. Overweight.

This report was published on April 18, 2023.

Current Price is $0.70.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.01 cents and EPS of 11.03 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.39.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.83 cents and EPS of 7.75 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.10.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.16

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AMA)) as Buy (1) -

AMA Group's March-quarter trading update appears to have pleasedCanaccord Genuity, but management sharply downgraded FY23 earnings (Ebitda) guidance to reflect rising labour costs and broader inflation.

On the upside, the company reported positive operating cash flow fo $0.3m (a continued turnaround), despite a -$11.7m outflow relating to interest and finance costs.

The company closed the quarter with $20.5m in cash - which should cover June-quarter operations, says the broker, targeting a $12.5m cash balance at the close of the June financial year.

Canaccord Genuity believes the long-term thesis remains intact and retains a Speculative Buy rating. Target price falls to 24c from 30c.

This report was published on April 18, 2023.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.16 Difference: $0.08

If AMA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 50% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BXB BRAMBLES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $13.91

Jarden rates ((BXB)) as Overweight (2) -

A strong price environment continued over the March quarter which Jarden assesses is a positive indicator for the update expected on April 20. The broker believes Brambles can capitalise on discounted lumber prices to improve free cash flow.

Meanwhile, freight and diesel costs continue to normalise which should provide a tailwind to margins into the fourth quarter.

The Overweight rating and $13.15 target are maintained.

This report was published on April 17, 2023.

Target price is $13.15 Current Price is $13.91 Difference: minus $0.76 (current price is over target).

If BXB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $13.98, suggesting upside of 0.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 70.01 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 81.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 42.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 72.51 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 89.2, implying annual growth of 9.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ELD ELDERS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $8.30

Goldman Sachs rates ((ELD)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs removes Elders from its conviction list although maintains a Buy rating. The stock has underperformed since the FY22 financial report.

The brokerbelieves this is driven by the view that peak cycle earnings have passed and adownturn in rural marketsis likely following three strong years. The stock has de-rated, which the broker believes is now overdone. Target is reduced to $13.20 from $18.40.

This report was published on April 17, 2023.

Target price is $13.20 Current Price is $8.30 Difference: $4.9

If ELD meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.82, suggesting upside of 42.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 47.00 cents and EPS of 93.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 88.6, implying annual growth of -14.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 51.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 52.00 cents and EPS of 103.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 82.1, implying annual growth of -7.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources