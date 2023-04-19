Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 19, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:38 AM

29M 29METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $1.28

Canaccord Genuity rates ((29M)) as Upgrade to Hold from Sell (3) -

Canaccord Genuity notes copper was the highlight among base metals in the March quarter, gaining 7%. The broker will be watching for weather impacts on Capricorn Copper; and zinc and copper production levels at Golden Grove.

The broker upgrades 29Metals to Hold from Sell with an unchanged target price of $1.30. To become more constructive on the stock, the broker believes it needs to chart a path back to free cash flow at its operations.

This report was published on April 13, 2023.

Target price is $1.30 Current Price is $1.28 Difference: $0.02

If 29M meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.49, suggesting upside of 16.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.64. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -7.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.14. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.04

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery has secured 510K clearance from the US FDA for its ENIVO catheter and pump. The third critical component should be approved in the next 9-36 months.

The approval represents upside to Canaccord Genuity's forecast although a few critical steps must be achieved for successful commercialisation.

The broker considers the stock to be one of its top picks in its medical technology coverage with long-term sustainable-growth prospects. Buy rating and $1.50 target price maintained.

This report was published on April 12, 2023.

Target price is $1.50 Current Price is $1.04 Difference: $0.455

If ARX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 44% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery has received 510K approval from the US FDA for two components of the ENIVO device, the catheter and pump. Management is also looking to pursue further clinical trials to facilitate the approval process.

Jarden makes some downgrades to its estimates because of an expected delay in the launch but this results in minimal valuation impact.

The broker remains confident the device will be approved and maintains a Buy rating. Target price is reduced to $1.34 from $1.38.

This report was published on April 12, 2023.

Target price is $1.34 Current Price is $1.04 Difference: $0.295

If ARX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.09 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1148.35.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 574.18.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery has received 510K approval from the US FDA for its ENIVO product. Importantly, this includes the pump which, alongside the catheter, will work to forcibly remove the build up of fluid.

Wilsons believes this is a step in the right direction and should lay the groundwork for further new iterations of the technology that could over time lead to a more marked commercial opportunity.

The ENIVO sleeve, yet to be approved, is the third component of the device. Overweight rating maintained. Target price is $1.73.

This report was published on April 12, 2023.

Target price is $1.73 Current Price is $1.04 Difference: $0.685

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 66% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AUT AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.05

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AUT)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity observes gold and gold equities had a strong start to 2023 which can be partially attributed to banking system weakness in the US, which drove a flight to safety.

The broker continues to envisage cost pressures will persist for Australian producers in the March quarter in contrast to African producers which are proving more resilient to inflation.

Meanwhile, margin expansion is expected to be a common theme against the backdrop of a higher gold price. The broker retains a Speculative Buy rating for Auteco Minerals and raises the target price to $0.18 from $0.17.

This report was published on April 13, 2023.

Target price is $0.18 Current Price is $0.05 Difference: $0.133

If AUT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 283% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources