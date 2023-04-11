Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 11, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:31 AM

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $2.02

Jarden rates ((ADH)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden maintains its Overweight rating for Adairs on an undemanding valuation despite a tough trading environment and outlook. It's felt the market has priced in tough times and that a stable and loyal customer base should cushion any downside.

February ABS data show a -0.7% slowdown in Australian household goods retail sales and the company is experiencing an ongoing slowdown in online traffic.

Additionally, CommBank ((CBA)) credit card data point to reduced spending on household goods and furnishings.

The target price falls to $3.00 from $3.31.

This report was published on April 5, 2023.

AOF AUSTRALIAN UNITY OFFICE FUND

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.57

Moelis rates ((AOF)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Following the disposal of 30 Pirie St for $73m, 2 Eden Park for $69m and 5 Eden Park for $81m, Australian Unity Office Fund has announced a special distribution for the June quarter of 20cpu.

After Moelis allows for this distribution, as well as lower future earnings from a smaller capital base, its target price falls to $1.62 from $1.80.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold on valuation after the share price retraced by around -4% following 1H results, explains the analyst.

Despite the new rating, the broker cautions 54% of the property book constitutes refurbishment assets with little guidance as yet on capex plans or feasibility.

This report was published on April 5, 2023.

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $19.75

Jarden rates ((BRG)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

Jarden is convinced there is long-term value in Breville Group. Over the medium-term there are several areas of upside risk, including the unwinding of de-stocking in EMEA by the end of FY23 and a South Korean launch which will be a key test for Asia.

That said, further de-stocking and consumer risk to premium discretionary categories is envisaged in the second half of FY23. A potential re-rating catalyst is the August result.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight and the target is reduced to $18.80 from $20.30.

This report was published on March 31, 2023.

