ASX200: Upside Intact

Technicals | 10:50 AM

By MichaelGable

Despite all the negative headlines, we noticed that share markets had looked bullish a couple of weeks ago and we are now seeing a recovery. In months or years to come, if you were to look at a chart of the S&P 500 Index and try to pinpoint when the "great banking crisis of 2023" occurred, you would never pick it. That is a very telling sign from the market. Today's report has a chart of the S&P/ASX 200 index (XJO) to show you how we are interpreting this price action.