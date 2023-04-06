Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 06, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A2B ADA AIA AIZ ALQ BBN BKT BLD CNB CUV DOW HMC JRV MCR MND MPL NHF OML PLS RWC SVW

A2B A2B AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $1.57

Petra Capital rates ((A2B)) as Buy (1) -

The sale of A2B Australia's O'Riordan Street property has occurred sooner than Petra Capital expected and for a price that was in line with independent valuation.

Given a special dividend is likely by the end of the year and there are tangible signs of a turnaround in operations the broker reiterates a Buy rating with a $1.90 target.

The company has exchanged contracts for the sale of the property for $78m and entered a three-year leaseback arrangement. Net proceeds will be returned to shareholders as a fully franked special dividend by the end of 2023.

This report was published on March 31, 2023.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $1.57 Difference: $0.33

If A2B meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.61.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 63.00 cents and EPS of 6.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 40.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.32.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ADA ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.60

Taylor Collison rates ((ADA)) as Outperform (2) -

First half revenue was in line with expectations although EBITDA was materially below. Taylor Collison believes Adacel Technologies has an opportunity to double annual revenue over the next 18 months, given the award of six tenders. Approximately 20% of the contracted base is up for renewal over this period.

Management has guided to US$4.4-4.6m for EBITDA and net profit off US$2.4-2.6m in FY23. The broker reduces estimates to reflect this guidance and also reduces FY24 estimates by -48% to reflect the delay in Estonia and lower ATOP revenue. Outperform maintained.

This report was published on March 24, 2023.

Current Price is $0.60. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.82 cents and EPS of 4.53 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.26.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.82 cents and EPS of 5.11 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.74.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AIA AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $8.18

Jarden rates ((AIA)) as Underweight (4) -

In the near term, Jarden believes greater customer focus on the carbon footprint will be a small headwind to demand for Auckland International Airport.

Given modest operating leverage, this will likely have a negligible earnings impact. The broker retains an Underweight rating and NZ$7.65 target.

This report was published on March 30, 2023.

Current Price is $8.18. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $7.00, suggesting downside of -14.4%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 93.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.5, implying annual growth of 98.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 46.7.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources