Material Matters: Lithium, Oil & Outlook For Tin

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: preferred lithium shares, oil price forecasts and the outlook for tin.

-Brokers’ preferred lithium exposures

-OPEC production cut points to weakening demand

-Challenging times ahead for tin

By Mark Woodruff

Price Of lithium Under Pressure

Lithium prices are down -50% since the start of 2023 and ASX-listed equities in the sector should remain volatile in the near term, observes Macquarie.

Hedge fund managers are adding to share price swings by deploying long/short strategies depending on the varied impacts of lithium price movements on miners, developers and explorers, explain the analysts.

China battery grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) prices closed out March at RMB229,500/t and Macquarie suggests the RMB200,000/t level should provide a base, while Citi also forecasts support in a range of RMB180,000-200,000/t.

Bearishness is more pronounced in the carbonate markets rather than hydroxide, explains Citi, as China has a higher lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery penetration rate, to which carbonate demand is more sensitive.

Citi expects restocking of the battery supply chain into the latter half of the second quarter, leading into the second half of 2023, will stabilise prices and provide a base for a fresh rally.

However, this broker also cautions near-term prices will remain under pressure given the wide margin between lithium costs and market prices.

Citi has downgraded its average 2023 price forecasts for both carbonate and hydroxide by an average of -12% to US$43,500/t and US$48,000/t, respectively.