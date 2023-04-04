Might Zinc Become The Next Lithium?

Commodities | 2:10 PM

Forecasts for zinc are as bullish as ever, with the USA declaring it a 'critical' mineral, but are investors paying attention?

By Tim Boreham

Traditionally used to galvanise steel, zinc hasn’t been mentioned as a ‘battery metal’ in the same way as lithium, cobalt or nickel.

But the zinc bulls are finding their voice and the message is the silvery-grey metal – the fourth most widely used - will play a key role in global decarbonisation.

In the case of wind turbines and solar panels exposed to the elements, there’s burgeoning demand for galvanised steel. Indeed, zinc use is expected to double by 2040 in the solar sector.

Also, zinc batteries are less flammable than lithium-ion batteries and this is expected to increase usage in applications such as aviation and marine.

Enhancing the new-age metal vibe, the US and Canada have classed zinc as a critical mineral (and Europe is yet to do so, despite zealous industry lobbying).

“The demand side of the thesis just keeps getting stronger,” says Stewart Dickson, the head of Spanish-focused zinc explorer Variscan Mines ((VAR)).

“If we are to achieve our course to net zero, we will need a lot of zinc.

“Zinc also has extremely strong environmental credentials as the only metal that is 100% recyclable.”

Zinc hit a record high of US$4370 a tonne in April last year, but has since declined to around US$3300/t. That’s still high by historic standards.

For the second year running there’s been a deficit in refined zinc, of about -300,000 tonnes, the result of European smelters curtailing output because of higher energy prices.