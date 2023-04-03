Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 03, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:11 AM

ADA ADACEL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $0.60

Taylor Collison rates ((ADA)) as Outperform (2) -

First half revenue was in line with expectations although EBITDA was materially below. Taylor Collison believes Adacel Technologies has an opportunity to double annual revenue over the next 18 months, given the award of six tenders. Approximately 20% of the contracted base is up for renewal over this period.

Management has guided to US$4.4-4.6m for EBITDA and net profit off US$2.4-2.6m in FY23. The broker reduces estimates to reflect this guidance and also reduces FY224 estimates by -48% to reflect the delay in Estonia and lower ATOP revenue. Outperform maintained.

This report was published on March 24, 2023.

Current Price is $0.60. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.82 cents and EPS of 4.53 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.26.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.82 cents and EPS of 5.11 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.74.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AX1 ACCENT GROUP LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $2.37

Goldman Sachs rates ((AX1)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs raises its FY24 and FY25 earnings (EBIT) forecasts to levels 9.8% and 12.7%, respectively, ahead of consensus estimates.

The broker feels the company's earnings potential is currently being underestimated, and believes protection from a slowdown in discretionary spending is afforded by exposure to a younger consumer and performance footwear.

Upside may derive from several sources, including store rollouts and market share gains among key brands the company distributes, suggest the analysts.

The target is increased to $3.10 from $2.90. Buy.

This report was published on March 30, 2023.

Target price is $3.10 Current Price is $2.37 Difference: $0.73

If AX1 meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.29, suggesting downside of -3.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 15.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.2, implying annual growth of 161.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 16.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.81. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.7, implying annual growth of -3.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

Jarden rates ((AX1)) as Overweight (2) -

The consumer has (finally) started to moderate spending, suggests Jarden, after reviewing February retail sales data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The analysts form this view from weaker non-food sales in February, more recent surveys showing deteriorating confidence, increased inventory levels and signs of a more pronounced slowing in March.

Moreover, the broker expects a further weakening of spending through 2023, compounded by increased competition, in particular from Amazon.

Jarden favours defensive plays or those with lower exposure to housing like Accent Group. The Overweight rating and $2.50 target are unchanged.

Other stocks fitting the broker's preferred defensive and/or low housing exposure profile are Universal Store ((UNI)), Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)), Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) and Flight Centre Travel ((FLT)).

This report was published on March 29, 2023.

Target price is $2.50 Current Price is $2.37 Difference: $0.13

If AX1 meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.29, suggesting downside of -3.4%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.2, implying annual growth of 161.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.7, implying annual growth of -3.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

BRG BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $19.10

Jarden rates ((BRG)) as Underweight (4) -

The consumer has (finally) started to moderate spending, suggests Jarden, after reviewing February retail sales data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The analysts form this view from weaker non-food sales in February, more recent surveys showing deteriorating confidence, increased inventory levels and signs of a more pronounced slowing in March.

Moreover, the broker expects a further weakening of spending through 2023, compounded by increased competition, in particular from Amazon.

Jarden favours defensive plays or those with lower exposure to housing like Woolworths Group ((WOW)) and remains cautious on the discretionary sector, and is Underweight Breville Group. The $20.30 target is unchanged.

The broker is also Underweight on other discretionary exposures including JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), Harvey Norman ((HVN)) and Nick Scali ((NCK)).

This report was published on March 29, 2023.

Target price is $20.30 Current Price is $19.10 Difference: $1.2

If BRG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $23.36, suggesting upside of 22.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 77.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.77. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 75.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 36.00 cents and EPS of 88.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.7, implying annual growth of 14.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

CCX CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $0.54

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CCX)) as Buy (1) -

Shares of City Chic Collective's peer in the US, Torrid, jumped by 22% following the release of its recent 4Q results, which showed improving metrics. Torrid's gross profit margins stabilised quarter-on-quarter, reversing a declining trend, notes the analyst.

These results have positive implications for City Chic Collective, suggests the broker, along with further anecdotal evidence on industry stabilisation around discounting, inventory and earnings margins.

The Buy rating and $1.00 target are maintained.

This report was published on March 29, 2023.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.54 Difference: $0.46

If CCX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 85% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.59, suggesting upside of 8.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.71. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -5.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

