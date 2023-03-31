In Brief: Banks, Platform Providers, Supermarkets & Mortgage Stress

Weekly Reports | Mar 31 2023

The weekly broker wrap: US banks compared to Australian banks, upside for specialty platform providers, the favoured supermarket & mortgage stress levels.

-Less banking concerns in Australia compared to the US

-Upside potential for ASX-listed specialty platform providers

-Customers prefer Woolworths, Citi chooses Coles

-Mortgage holder stress levels from rising interest rates



By Mark Woodruff

Less banking concerns in Australia compared to the US

Recent worries about the liquidity and solvency of smaller banks in the US prompts Jarden to investigate whether investors should harbour similar concerns for Australian deposit-taking institutions.

There have been large outflows of deposits for these smaller US banks recently, along with significant mark-to-market losses on holdings of bonds and other debt instruments.

However, a broader long-term decline in deposits has been occurring in the US since April 2022, due to a lack of pass-through to customers of higher interest rates, points out Jarden. Deposits have fallen by -3.6% or -US$655bn since that time.

Jarden sees limited risk of such a deposit flight occurring in Australia, as banks have passed-through 60% of rate hikes to deposit rates compared to only 25% in the US.

Also, US bank customers have a greater incentive than their Australian counterparts to move funds outside of the banking system, suggests the broker, due to the existence of large money market funds (MMFs).

The MMF industry has seen the highest weekly inflows on record, outside the initial covid panic, with total assets now worth 28% of total US bank deposits.

It is the size of this industry, explains Jarden, which allows the scale of deposit outflows from the US banking system to take place.

By comparison, Australia does not have a large and developed MMF industry, with the nearest comparison being listed cash-ETFs, suggest the analysts, which have less than $4bn in assets. Cash management funds/trusts via investment platforms are another alternative for investors.

Jarden also points out the market value in Australia of short-term securities (such as treasury notes and commercial paper) available for such an industry amounts to only 3.6% of total deposits, versus more than 20% in the US.

A further stressor for US banks is a high reliance on deposit funding, which accounts for around 85% of total liabilities, or 76% excluding long-term deposits.

In Australia, authorised deposit-taking institutions rely on deposits for just 67% of their funding, with at-call deposits representing 40% of this amount.

Upside potential for ASX-listed specialty platform providers

UBS prefers the specialty platform providers (SPPs), Netwealth Group ((NWL)) and Hub24 ((HUB)), over incumbent platforms due to greater flow potential and a superior earnings growth outlook.

The broker holds this view despite cheaper valuations and cost-out potential for the owners of the incumbent platforms, AMP ((AMP)) and Insignia Financial ((IFL)).

At a recent UBS-hosted Wealth Platforms event, commentary focused on the substantial opportunity for SPPs to transition client balances from the large number of advisers on-boarded over the past few years.

In also targeting the large scale of wealth residing "off-platform", SPPs are building-out "whole-of-wealth" technology solutions to include non-custodial funds. UBS expects this strategy will create stickier advisers and flows, and provide a stepping stone to transition toward on-platform investment.

Ongoing momentum for investment into managed accounts (MAs) was also discussed at the UBS event.

Investment returns are broadly similar for MAs compared to other portfolios and they ease the regulatory and administrative burden, leading to greater adviser productivity, explain the analysts. Yet, the take up by advisers is still only at around 50%.

MAs contributed 15-20% of platform gross inflows during FY21-22, which the broker expects will continue to rise.

For Netwealth and Hub24, these accounts currently comprise 20% and 42%, respectively, of funds under administration (FUA).

Customer perceptions favour Woolworths, Citi slightly prefers Coles

When it comes to supermarket perception generally, as well as the online customer experience, the gap has only widened in favour of Woolworths Group ((WOW)) over Coles Group ((COL)), according to Citi’s most recent customer survey.

The broker sees ongoing benefits from food inflation for both Buy-rated companies, with a slight leaning towards Coles, due to generally lower market expectations for earnings.