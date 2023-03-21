Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 21, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:41 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

5GG ALQ APE BSL BVS C79 CLU CMM COL CWP IFM LDX NEU (2) PME PTM PXA QAN RAD RFG (2) RKN SGM SYA TLC TWE WOW XRO

C79 CHRYSOS CORP. LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $3.99

Shaw and Partners rates ((C79)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners believes it will become increasingly evident in the 2H both laboratories and miners are moving to adopt the technology owned by Chrysos, and the stock price should re-rate accordingly.

The analyst anticipates the MSALABS partnership will build momentum and add another global miner, SGS (customer) will deploy its first unit, and Intertek (another customer) will expand into Africa.

With these customers (and more) all deploying units or expanding globally from FY24, the broker thinks the market will increasingly look to these customers' installed laboratory bases as a reference point for Chrysos' longer-term potential.

This report was published on March 10, 2023.

Target price is $5.70 Current Price is $3.99 Difference: $1.71

If C79 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 97.32.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 665.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CLU CLUEY LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $0.18

Bell Potter rates ((CLU)) as Buy (1) -

Cluey's December-half revenue met Bell Potter's forecasts but net profit after tax proved a -37% miss due to steep operational expenditure and amortisation.

The company finished the year with cash of $14m and reiterates its positive operating cash flow target of the June quarter 2024.

Cluey has launched a dilutive $10.6m capital raising at 15c a share to fund working capital and growth investments.

The raising comprises a fully underwritten $2.6m placement and an $8m 1-for-2.6 partly underwritten entitlement offer.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls -38% to 50c to reflect the raising and market movements.

This report was published on March 13, 2023.

Target price is $0.50 Current Price is $0.18 Difference: $0.32

If CLU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 178% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1.65.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.29.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CMM CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $4.73

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CMM)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Capricorn Metals' December-half earnings (EBITDA) outpaced Canaccord Genuity by 22%, thanks mainly to the capitalisation of exploration costs and a 5% "beat" in operational expenditure.

Free cash flow also outpaced at $35m, compared with the broker's $33m estimate. Cash and bullion rose $26m and debt fell by -$15m.

The company closed the year with net cash of $41.7m and cash and bullion of $91.7m.

The broker expects the company will close FY23 with $120m in cash and bullion and free cash flow of $47m.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold. Target price steady at $4.75.

This report was published on March 13, 2023.

Target price is $4.75 Current Price is $4.73 Difference: $0.02

If CMM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 26.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.19.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COL COLES GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $17.57

Goldman Sachs rates ((COL)) as Sell (5) -

Goldman Sachs suggests omni-channel growth is a powerful market share lever for Australian supermarkets as industry growth moderates on slowing inflation.

By FY30, the broker forecasts online will reach 10% of total supermarket sales, from around 5% in FY23. Woolworth Group and Coles Group are expected to achieve market share of 57% and 39%, respectively, compared to 61%/36% in FY22.

Goldman Sachs retains its Sell rating and $15.80 target for Coles Group. The investments by the group on online capability (Ocado) and data centre automation (Witron) will help offset wage inflation but are not considered game changers.

This report was published on March 10, 2023.

Target price is $15.80 Current Price is $17.57 Difference: minus $1.77 (current price is over target).

If COL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $17.96, suggesting upside of 1.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 62.40 cents and EPS of 78.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 80.2, implying annual growth of 1.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 60.90 cents and EPS of 76.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 80.3, implying annual growth of 0.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 65.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CWP CEDAR WOODS PROPERTIES LIMITED

Infra & Property Developers - Overnight Price: $4.45

Jarden rates ((CWP)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Jarden initiates coverage of pure-play residential developer Cedar Woods Properties with a Buy rating and $5.93 target.

The company specialises in master-planned communities comprising land lots, townhouses, apartments and town centres. The lot landbank is diversified geographically across WA, VIC, QLD and SA with 52%, 22%, 15% and 11% share, respectively.

The land bank is weighted to markets set to benefit from relative affordability, under-supply and strong economic performance, explains the broker.

While sentiment is currently depressed in the space, the analyst highlights the company is well positioned by virtue of its product mix, price point and market positioning.

This report was published on March 13, 2023.

Target price is $5.93 Current Price is $4.45 Difference: $1.48

If CWP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 28.00 cents and EPS of 46.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.67.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 48.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.27.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources