ASX200: Oversold?

By Michael Gable

The fear in markets seems to be more media driven, in our humble opinion. Talk of recession has always been there but with bond yields a lot lower now, funding for banks being secured, and inflation on the way down, we have the ingredients for beaten-down stocks to rally hard.

The next catalyst is most likely what the US Federal Reserve says and does on Thursday morning. Even if you don't agree with the pricing of rate cuts from July this year, it has to be said that rate rises after this week are all but done, and this is positive for equities.

We started the year with the expectation of one rate rise, then by February the analysts in their tunnel vision were predicting multiple rises and doom and gloom, and now we are back to maybe one rise at most. The US markets have traded very well over these past few days and don't look like they want to go lower.

Our market (chart in today's report) is at a crucial level where there is a strong chance we could bounce from here. There is plenty of talk about a market capitulation around the corner. They could be right, but our advice is to see how things pan out in the next few days and take it from there.

The XJO is retesting the low from the start of January and is therefore worth keeping a very close eye on.

We could be seeing a situation similar to September when the index was retesting the June lows before bouncing higher.

At the moment, the RSI is showing the market to be oversold (circled), and it hasn't been this oversold since the lows in June.

The market could continue lower, however, there is a good chance that we find support here and this is the area where traders need to be looking for opportunities to buy. A solid bounce from here and move back above 7,000 would most likely be the buy trigger. The nearest support level down from here is 6,850.

