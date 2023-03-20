ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 20 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.660 15.79% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.470 -15.32% SSR – SSR MINING INC 21.430 12.73% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.850 -11.46% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.625 11.61% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.240 -9.82% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.670 10.96% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.495 -9.39% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.375 10.29% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.030 -8.56% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.840 10.08% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.390 -7.77% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.320 9.43% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.370 -7.67% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.575 9.00% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 7.000 -7.41% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.200 8.60% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.920 -7.06% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.820 8.54% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.205 -6.82% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 3.010 8.27% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 2.880 -6.80% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.890 7.69% 360 – LIFE360 INC 4.620 -6.67% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.285 7.55% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.715 -6.54% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.185 6.76% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.935 -6.52% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.155 6.45% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 7.490 -6.14% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.730 6.29% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 3.850 -6.10% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 25.650 5.95% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.140 -5.79% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.025 5.67% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.415 -5.68% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.550 5.44% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.665 -5.67% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 5.00% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.200 -5.63%

