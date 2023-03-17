Fans rush to experience NSW Open Golf Championship in 3D, inside world-first web3 golf metaverse

PR NewsWire | 4:00 PM

SYDNEY, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Web3 golf company Play Today has launched a world-first golf metaverse that will be used to livestream the upcoming NSW Open Golf Championship inside an entire 3D virtual golf world, complete with avatars of pro players including the reigning champion, Harrison Crowe .



Play Today Metaverse

The "Play Today Metaverse" (accessible at PlayToday.cc ) was built by golf players for golf players, and will allow fans to connect with professional players, top-tier golfing brands, and other enthusiasts from across the globe from the comfort of their own homes.

Participants (who are called "Players" in the metaverse) can explore the world of golf in entirely new ways:

Watch live-streaming of the NSW Open Golf Championship and other professional golf tournaments from around the world, including the exclusive Ricky Fowler golf super series, interactively controlling the broadcast to follow their player of choice and view live scores,

golf super series, interactively controlling the broadcast to follow their player of choice and view live scores, Interact with a virtual avatar of Asia’s number one amateur golfer, Harrison Crowe , as he defends his 2022 title and is fresh from claiming the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand with invitations to the 2023 Masters and The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool,

number one amateur golfer, , as he defends his 2022 title and is fresh from claiming the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in with invitations to the 2023 Masters and The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, Connect with fellow golfers from across the globe either by walking around in standalone mode, or by interacting with other Players in the Play Today clubhouse,

Walk around the Metaverse and collect up to six NFT’s to win prizes and unlock digital brand experiences provided by Drummond Golf, Callaway, Adidas, Bushnell, Rich River , and Golf NSW,

, and Golf NSW, Use augmented reality (without any additional hardware required) to view and interact with new golfing products within their own homes from leading golf brands including Drummond Golf, Adidas, and Callaway.

The event is predicted to bring in over 20,000 viewers a day (or 80,000 over the course of the four day tournament).

But given the unique virtual delivery of the tournament, there is unlimited capacity and all Players will always have a front-row seat for all the action, which will transform how fans interact with the sport of golf and revolutionise our enjoyment of sports events as a whole, according to Play Today.

Clive Mayhew, Play Today CEO, said: "The experience of watching golf events on TV hasn’t changed much over the last fifty years. It’s not very exciting for the younger player, and doesn’t provide any opportunities for interaction, personalisation, or any form of immersion in the world of golf – for players, fans, and golf retailers alike.

"By livestreaming the NSW Golf Open Championship within our metaverse, we are creating a new and exciting way for fans from around the world to experience professional golf. And golf is just the beginning – this is just a small taste of what the future of interactive sports broadcasting will become."

Harrison Crowe, reigning NSW Open Golf Championship winner, said: "It was a pretty incredible moment for me to win the NSW Open last year, especially because I won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in the same year. That was definitely a career highlight.

"However, I’m even more stoked to be playing in the NSW Open this year because of the exciting new metaverse format that will allow my fans to be even closer to the action and more engaged. My supporters are constant motivators, on both the good and the harder days. So I’m looking forward to defending my title and engaging with as many of my supporters as possible this year. Plus my dancing avatar is pretty spot on!"

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said: "The Play Today Metaverse is a visionary concept for golf. Aligning Australia’s greatest State Open Championship with an interactive experience as engaging as the Play Today Metaverse will ensure fans of the sport, not just in our great state, but globally, get a taste for the future of our great game."

The "Play Today NSW Open Golf Championship" will be held at the Rich River Golf Club in Moama in partnership with Golf NSW , from 16 to 19 March.

It will showcase Australasia’s best golfers including Blake Windred and existing NSW Open Champion, Harrison Crowe.

Play Today ( www.playtoday.cc ), the web3 golf company, has developed a consumer digital wallet integrated into a golf scoring app, a golf NFT Marketplace, and a golf metaverse, which is a world’s first use of web3 technology connecting the physical game of golf with digital wallets and an immersive online community experience.

