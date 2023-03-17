ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-03-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change HAS – HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED 2.820 12.35% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 5.800 -12.12% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 1.470 8.89% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.110 -12.00% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.650 8.20% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.265 -7.02% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.340 7.94% SSR – SSR MINING INC 19.010 -7.00% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.285 7.55% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.580 -6.45% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.955 7.42% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.580 -5.15% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.090 7.39% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.570 -5.00% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.650 7.35% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 3.250 -4.97% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.620 6.90% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 1.825 -4.95% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.395 6.76% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.600 -4.76% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.650 6.73% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.765 6.65% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.505 -3.53% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.230 6.52% TIE – TIETTO MINERALS LIMITED 0.560 -3.45% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.440 6.02% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.360 -3.33% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.160 5.88% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.050 -3.30% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.230 5.39% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.450 -3.26% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.600 -3.23% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.600 4.92% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.420 -2.81% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.680 4.62% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.160 -2.70% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.320 4.42% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.460 -2.67%

