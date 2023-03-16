ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-03-23

Daily Market Reports | Mar 16 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.525 4.45% IPH – IPH LIMITED 7.500 -10.71% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.420 4.37% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.135 -10.00% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.600 4.35% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -9.52% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 8.230 2.75% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 0.950 -9.52% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.860 2.69% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.140 -8.15% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 2.63% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 -7.62% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.250 2.55% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.125 -7.41% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.450 2.47% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.890 -7.38% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 5.020 2.45% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.710 -7.07% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 111.010 2.41% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.265 -7.02% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 2.33% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 20.840 -7.01% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.600 2.22% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.550 -6.78% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.490 2.08% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.580 -6.45% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.630 1.94% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.515 -6.36% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.090 1.87% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.730 -6.33% CSL – CSL LIMITED 289.280 1.82% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.760 -6.28% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 230.250 1.52% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.275 -6.25% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 17.740 1.31% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.040 -5.99% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 63.010 1.27% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.555 -5.93% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.415 1.22% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.115 -5.91%

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms