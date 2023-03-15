Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 15, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 2:39 PM

5GG PENTANET LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $0.13

Bell Potter rates ((5GG)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Following largely pre-released interim results, Bell Potter lowers its forecasts for Cloud Gaming revenues due to greater competition. Also, Pentanet's valuation is discounted to reflect rising near-term uncertainty around cash flows and the current cash balance.

Network and Telecommunications rose by 10.4% half-on-half and Cloud Gaming revenue increased by 56.8%.

The company exited the 1H with $6.1m in cash and available debt facilities of $5m, which management expects will fund growth and operations through FY23.

The target falls to 26c from 31c. Buy.

This report was published on March 3, 2023.

Target price is $0.26 Current Price is $0.13 Difference: $0.13

If 5GG meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 100% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.82.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.19.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ABC ADBRI LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.62

Goldman Sachs rates ((ABC)) as Neutral (3) -

Despite a significantly higher contribution from property, Adbri experienced weaker-than-expected underlying earnings in FY22, explains Goldman Sachs.

As a result of this disappointment, the broker reduces its FY23-25 earnings (EBIT) estimates by -2-3% and lowers its target to $1.75 from $1.80. Neutral.

The analyst explains modest volume growth and significant price improvement was offset by headwinds for raw material, freight, labour, energy and fuel. Wet weather also impacted supply chains and the D&A expense was larger-than-expected.

Non-detached residential end markets such as apartments, infrastructure, commercial and mining should see ongoing strong demand, according to management, while backlogs should underpin 2023 orders in (detached) residential.

This report was published on March 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.75 Current Price is $1.62 Difference: $0.125

If ABC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.72, suggesting upside of 5.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.8, implying annual growth of -5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 14.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.5, implying annual growth of 4.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.5.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((ABC)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden describes 2H results for Adbri as “messy” and notes an uncertain FY23 outlook. FY22 underlying profit (excluding property) came in at the low-end of guidance.

While the broker finds it difficult to predict the magnitude of pricing increases (largely due to the existence of long-term supply contracts), increasing 2H prices for cement, concrete and aggregate may offset some inflationary pressures in FY23.

Management certainly expects cost pressure headwinds will remain in 2023.

The analyst’s target falls to $1.65 from $1.80 as the cement, concrete, aggregate and lime business now contributes $1.17 to valuation (from $1.34), while the land bank’s contribution rises to 48c from 46c. The Neutral rating is unchanged.

This report was published on March 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.65 Current Price is $1.62 Difference: $0.025

If ABC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.72, suggesting upside of 5.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.8, implying annual growth of -5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 7.70 cents and EPS of 18.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 15.5, implying annual growth of 4.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.5.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ABP ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.68

Jarden rates ((ABP)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden reviews Australian REITs post the reporting season, observing earnings are holding but cash flow is weakening, which Jarden considers to be red flag.

Sector funds-from-operations increased by an average of 9% while operating cash flow fell -17%, Residential and Office copping the brunt of the fall.

The broker spies volatility ahead as interest rates continue to dominate headlines; and advises that investors keep their eyes peeled to a range of potential developments, including rising capitalised interest and rebates, incentives, trading profits boosted by top-line figures, and financial engineering around capital structures.

Jarden favours retail, childcare, storage and land leases as passive asset classes, and is cautious on Residential and Office. While the broker acknowledge fund managers' sensitivity to rate movements but believes they offer good medium-term value.

Abacus Property's rating is downgraded to Overweight from Buy. Target price eases to $3.20 from $3.30.

This report was published on March 2, 2023.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $2.68 Difference: $0.52

If ABP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.19, suggesting upside of 18.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.40 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.7, implying annual growth of -69.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 19.30 cents and EPS of 19.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.1, implying annual growth of -3.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ABY ADORE BEAUTY GROUP LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $0.84

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABY)) as Hold (3) -

Shaw and Partners reduces its target for Adore Beauty to $1.10 from $1.80. While the 1H net loss was not as bad as expected, management lowered the 2H revenue growth outlook on higher cost inflation and weakening consumer sentiment.

Having missed consensus earnings forecasts over the last 18 months, the analyst feels the new ceo is looking to reset expectations, though this may take time.

Revenue in the first seven weeks of the 2H fell by -7.8% on the previous corresponding period and the company now expects flat revenues in the 2H, down from the double-digit growth originally mooted.

The Hold rating is unchanged.

This report was published on March 3, 2023.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.84 Difference: $0.26

If ABY meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 35.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 120.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARU ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.53

Bell Potter rates ((ARU)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Arafura Rare Earths has suffered a -16% sell off in response to Tesla's investor day, in a reaction Bell Potter has found overdone. Tesla discussed the removal of rare earths from their next generation motors, and drove a decline across rare earth miners and magnet makers globally.

The broker highlights several key milestones on the horizon for Arafura Rare Earths, including a final investment decision due in March. Project financing looks to close in the middle of 2023, allowing construction to lead into first production at the end of 2025.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target price of $0.72 is retained.

This report was published on March 7, 2023.

Target price is $0.72 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.19

If ARU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.58 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.54.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.26.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AVD AVADA GROUP LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.52

Shaw and Partners rates ((AVD)) as Buy (1) -

Adverse weather conditions have left Shaw and Partners disappointed by Avada Group's first half, with the broker left wanting by revenue of $84.7m (up 22% year-on-year), gross profit of $16.5m (down-5%), and pro-forma earnings of $6.2m (down -17%).

The outlook does suggest some return to more typical trading as weather conditions normalise, the broker suggests, while rate increases agreed to with key existing and new clients should go some way in mitigating cost pressures.

Shaw and Partners notes some uncertainty remains around earnings recovery. The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $0.80 from $1.29.

This report was published on March 1, 2023.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.52 Difference: $0.283

If AVD meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 55% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.77.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.18.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources