Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 08, 2023

3PL 3P LEARNING LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $1.27

CCZ Equities rates ((3PL)) as No Rating (-1) -

First half revenue for 3P Learning's B2B and B2C segments rose by 25% and 10%, respectively, compared to the previous corresponding period.

CCZ Equities appreciated management's discipline on spending over the period.

As the 'Mathletics' and 'Writing Legends' products are due for launch in the 2H, the analyst anticipates an uplift in new students and improved retention in FY24.

Management retained FY23 guidance.

While no rating is offered, the broker maintains current forecasts and sets a $1.84 price target.

This report was published on February 24, 2023.

Target price is $1.84 Current Price is $1.27 Difference: $0.57

If 3PL meets the CCZ Equities target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.12 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 113.39.

Forecast for FY24:

CCZ Equities forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.38 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 53.36.

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.43

Shaw and Partners rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

While higher costs from longer haulage and reduced truck availability impacted 1H results for AIC Mines, Shaw and Partners anticipates a better 2H with the higher-grade Macy North (which is also closer to the Mill) coming online at the Eloise operations in Queensland.

Management has maintained FY23 production guidance.

The analyst reminds investors AIC Mines provides a simple leveraged exposure to the copper price.

The Buy rating and 70c target are retained.

This report was published on February 24, 2023.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.43 Difference: $0.27

If A1M meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 63% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.56.

ACF ACROW FORMWORK AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $0.73

Shaw and Partners rates ((ACF)) as Buy (1) -

First half results for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services outdid Shaw and Partners expectations on every metric and management upgraded FY23 earnings guidance.

The analyst observes a stronger growth trajectory from operating leverage and increasing scale. Sales increased by 34% and the composition of those sales were considered attractive.

Sales for hire, product sales and cartage grew versus the previous corresponding period by 25%, 41% and 120%, respectively, compared to the broker's estimates for 15%, 11% and 3%, respectively.

Shaw and Partners maintains its Buy rating given the company trades at a significant multiple discount to listed contracting peers. The target rises to $1.00 from 85c.

This report was published on February 24, 2023.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.73 Difference: $0.265

If ACF meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.70 cents and EPS of 9.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 11.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.45.

AIA AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $7.98

Jarden rates ((AIA)) as Underweight (4) -

Auckland International Airport's 1H underlying profit of $68m beat Jarden's $51m forecast due to strong retail income. Management noted 95% of domestic and 87% of international retail offerings are now open to the public.

FY23 profit guidance was raised to $125-145m from $100-130m, which places the midpoint 6% ahead of the consensus estimate, according to the analyst.

The broker's target rises to NZ$7.65 from NZ$7.00. Underweight.

This report was published on February 24, 2023.

Current Price is $7.98. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $7.00, suggesting downside of -12.3%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 93.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.8, implying annual growth of 97.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 47.5.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $12.08

Bell Potter rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Allkem's December-half earnings (EBITDA) outpaced Bell Potter but net profit after tax proved a big miss thanks to a larger-than-expected tax bill.

No dividend was declared. Management downgraded production guidance at Mt Caitlin but retained March-quarter guidance for Olaroz pricing and advised Stage 2 would start production in the June quarter. The company still aims to hold its 10% share of the growing global lithium market.

EPS forecasts fall -16% in FY23; -13% in FY24; and -15% in FY25 to reflect higher tax assumptions.

The broker is positive on the post-2023 outlook, predicting stronger lithium demand and production.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls to $18.61 from $19.36.

This report was published on February 27, 2023.

Target price is $18.61 Current Price is $12.08 Difference: $6.53

If AKE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 54% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.23, suggesting upside of 34.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 118.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 102.1, implying annual growth of 43.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 132.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 154.7, implying annual growth of 51.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.8.

Goldman Sachs rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Allkem's December-half result outpaced consensus' and Goldman Sachs's forecasts and management reiterated March-quarter pricing guidance for Olaroz.

Management also expects its geographic profile, pricing lags and regional indices convergence will protect it from recent falls in Chinese chemicals prices, advising the bulk of its portfolio is contracted.

EPS forecasts fall -7% in FY23 to reflect weaker Mt Cattlin production.

Buy rating retained on valuation, the company maintaining its position as the broker's top pick due to its resource size and growth optionality. Target price falls to $15.40 from $15.50.

This report was published on February 27, 2023.

Target price is $15.40 Current Price is $12.08 Difference: $3.32

If AKE meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.23, suggesting upside of 34.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 97.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 102.1, implying annual growth of 43.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 61.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.64. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 154.7, implying annual growth of 51.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.8.

AND ANSARADA GROUP LIMITED

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $1.15

Moelis rates ((AND)) as Buy (1) -

Following indications of strong cost control in the 1H, in the face of a sharp decline in M&A activity, Moelis raises its FY23 earnings (EBITDA) forecast for Ansarada Group to $5.6m from $1m. The business returned to being cash flow positive in the 2Q.

To make up for short-term weakness in M&A, the analyst expects a partial offset via growing sales across government tenders,

compliance workflow and insolvency.

Overseas, primarily in the UK, the broker suggests market share may be increased via the company's capital-light, e commerce-led strategy.

The Buy rating is maintained, while the target slips to $1.70 from $1.72.

This report was published on February 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.70 Current Price is $1.15 Difference: $0.55

If AND meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 23.47.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 60.53.

