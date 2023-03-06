Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 06, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:10 AM

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.43

Shaw and Partners rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

AIC Mines has provided additional information regarding the Jericho mine development. An expanded mill using Jericho feed should mean Eloise produces more than 20,000tpa copper at better than $4.50/lb from 2027 onwards.

The company has completed an institutional placement raising $30m at $0.45 per share. Funds will be used for the upgrade.

Shaw and Partners believes the stock offers investors one of the few ways to invest in a simple leveraged exposure to the copper price. Buy rating maintained. Target is $0.70.

This report was published on February 22, 2023.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.43 Difference: $0.27

If A1M meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 63% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.56.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $6.72

Jarden rates ((A2M)) as Downgrade to Underweight from Neutral (4) -

a2 Milk Co's December-half result met Jarden's forecasts, thanks to strong performances on most fronts.

The broker sheets much of the strength back to strong growth in the company's China label (despite a broader -11% fall in the China infant milk formula market); strong execution on the refreshed English brand; and growth in cross-border e-commerce retail which offset a slump in the Daigou channel.

Management largely reiterated guidance. EPS forecasts fall -2% in FY23; and rise 14% in FY24; and 16% in FY25.

Rating is downgraded to Underweight from Neutral, following the recent share-price run. Target price rises to NZ$6.35 from NZ$5.70

This report was published on February 20, 2023.

Current Price is $6.72. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $5.33, suggesting downside of -20.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 18.68 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 23.97 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.2, implying annual growth of 33.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.6.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.4

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $2.35

Jarden rates ((ADH)) as Overweight (2) -

Adairs' December-half result missed consensus but broadly met Jarden's forecasts. Revenue outpaced but sharply higher than forecast freight costs took the shine off the result.

Management downgraded earnings guidance by -6% at the midpoint to reflect the jump in supply chain costs; and the June-half trading update for the first seven weeks slightly outpaced consensus.

EPS forecasts ease -1% for FY23; and rise 1% for FY24.

Overweight rating retained. Target price rises to $3.31 from $3.11, the broker expecting earnings to rise iin FY24.

This report was published on February 21, 2023.

Target price is $3.31 Current Price is $2.35 Difference: $0.96

If ADH meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 41% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $2.65, suggesting upside of 12.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 28.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 26.6, implying annual growth of 0.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 21.00 cents and EPS of 31.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.8, implying annual growth of 12.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.71

Bell Potter rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Alkane Resources has received approval for the Tommingly gold expansion. This will enable throughput expansion of 50% to 1.5mtpa.

The approval means Bell Potter forecasts increasing cash flow and earnings from FY25 amid what the broker describes as an enhanced growth platform.

Buy rating and $1 target unchanged.

This report was published on February 22, 2023.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.71 Difference: $0.285

If ALK meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.35.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.54.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $36.71

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden observes improvements in Aristocrat Leisure's gaming operations and social casino, and expects higher net interest income will be offset by more favourable AUD/USD currency movements.

The broker says the company is gaining market share in North America and expects this trend to continue.

Given interest rate movements and the company's strong balance sheet, the broker suggests a $500m buyback would make sense and still leave the company in an EPS accretive position.

Jarden also expects Digital M&A would gain market approval, and would offer protection against a US slowdown. Earnings forecasts rise 4% to 7% across FY23 to FY25. Overweight rating retained. Target price is shaved to $39.04 from $39.11.

This report was published on February 20, 2023.

Target price is $39.04 Current Price is $36.71 Difference: $2.33

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $41.26, suggesting upside of 12.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 56.00 cents and EPS of 187.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 187.5, implying annual growth of 31.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 68.00 cents and EPS of 194.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 201.2, implying annual growth of 7.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

ALU ALTIUM

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $38.68

Bell Potter rates ((ALU)) as Hold (3) -

Bell Potter notes Altium reconfirmed FY23 guidance in the 1H23 earnings report which registered a beat on EBITDA and a higher than expected dividend of 25cps, though revenue missed due to weakness in China and Russia, alongside currency changes.

The analyst raises earnings forecasts by 5% and 2% for FY23 and FY24, respectively.

Hold unchanged and the rating upgraded to $42.50 from $40 as the valuation method is tweaked.

This report was published on February 21, 2023.

Target price is $42.50 Current Price is $38.68 Difference: $3.82

If ALU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $39.60, suggesting upside of 2.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 76.75 cents and EPS of 72.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 53.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 80.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 50.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 88.33 cents and EPS of 92.53 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.28%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 41.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.5, implying annual growth of 25.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 93.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.1.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

Jarden rates ((ALU)) as Neutral (3) -

Altium's December-half result missed consensus' and Jarden's forecasts due to disappointing subscriber growth and lower Octopart revenue, but the broker says there was still a lot to like.

Strong earnings, margins, free-cash-flow generation and net cash continued to feature but looking at the December-half result, the broker doubts the company will be able to justify a re-rating.

Add to that the sharp run in Altium's share price since May, adverse foreign exchange movements, rising competition, cost inflation and the company's premium to peers, and Jarden downgrades to Underweight from Neutral.

Target price eases to $32 from $32.30.

This report was published on February 21, 2023.

Target price is $32.00 Current Price is $38.68 Difference: minus $6.68 (current price is over target).

If ALU meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $39.60, suggesting upside of 2.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 61.98 cents and EPS of 76.17 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 50.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 80.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 50.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 79.35 cents and EPS of 93.54 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 41.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 96.5, implying annual growth of 25.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 93.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 40.1.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.26

Bell Potter rates ((AMA)) as Buy (1) -

AMA Group reported a slight miss for the 1H23 results with cashflows pre-announced in January and no dividend declared, highlights the analyst at Bell Potter.

Management reiterated guidance for both FY23 and FY24, although Bell Potter points to forecasts being at the low end for FY23 and below FY24 guidance post a slight increase in the earnings estimate of 2% and 3%, respectively.

A Buy rating is unchanged and the target raised to 34c from 32c.

This report was published on February 22, 2023.

Target price is $0.34 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.085

If AMA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.23.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AMA)) as Upgrade to Spec Buy from Hold (1) -

First half results from AMA Group were strong and in line with expectations. Guidance has been retained for FY23 EBITDA of $70-90m, to be achieved from existing operations and interim price arrangements.

Canaccord Genuity upgrades to Speculative Buy from Hold, assessing there are enough positives in the results along with an improved outlook. Target is $0.30.

This report was published on February 22, 2023.

Target price is $0.30 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.045

If AMA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 25.50.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.75.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.36

Shaw and Partners rates ((ANG)) as Buy (1) -

First half results from Austin Engineering were stronger than expected. FY23 net profit guidance has been reaffirmed after a very strong January.

Shaw and Partners is impressed with the results, noting EBITDA margins materially improved over the 12 months. While conscious of recent volatility in certain commodity prices the broker notes the offset through synergies from the recent Mainetec acquisition, offering potential upside.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.45 are retained.

This report was published on February 22, 2023.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.36 Difference: $0.085

If ANG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.70 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.93.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.02.

