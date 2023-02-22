Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 22, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Feb 22 2023

AD8 (2) APX AZJ BC8 BPT (3) CAR (2) CCX CLW CSL CSX EDV ELD FBU (2) IAG IMD (2) IPG JBH (2) LIC (3) MGH MGR MP1 NWS PFP (2) PGL REA SGR TRJ VIT VUL

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $8.10

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Audinate Group's 1H revenue growth outstripped forecasts by Canaccord Genuity and consensus, and is now on-track to exceed FY23 guidance.

While the gross profit margin of 71% dipped below the historical average of 75%, and should remain depressed in the 2H, management expects a return to the average (and above) on higher growth in software revenue in FY24 and beyond.

The sales backlog remains at record levels, which suggests to the analyst no issue regarding demand for Dante products. Unit growth is expected to return to historical trends as chip supply and product workarounds normalise.

The broker's $11 target and Buy rating are unchanged.

This report was published on February 14, 2023.

Target price is $11.00 Current Price is $8.10 Difference: $2.9



Current consensus price target is $10.12, suggesting upside of 24.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 202.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 270.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 352.2.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Shaw and Partners rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Earnings for Audinate Group in the 1H were largely in line with Shaw and Partners' above-consensus forecasts for US dollar sales and earnings, while Australian dollar sales were a beat.

The broker sees a very attractive outlook on the global post-covid re-opening trade and the entrenchment of Dante as the global audio visual default standard. The stock is considered a very attractive holding for long-term rewards.

The analyst notes a positive outlook for FY23 based on a number of factors including a ramp--up in video revenues and an order backlog that is currently at record highs.

The $11.75 target and Buy rating are unchanged.

This report was published on February 14, 2023.

Target price is $11.75 Current Price is $8.10 Difference: $3.65



Current consensus price target is $10.12, suggesting upside of 24.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 578.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 218.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 352.2.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $2.75

Bell Potter rates ((APX)) as Hold (3) -

Appen's FY22 trading update suggested revenues for the full year would come in above Bell Potter's forecast by 2%, at the top end of management's guidance, but EBITDA is expected at the lower end of guidance.

The company also announced a -US$204m non-cash impairment charge (no impact on the earnings), in writing off goodwill and intangibles in the "New Markets Division".

There is no suggestion post a review of an impairment charge to the "Global Services Division". The Hold rating and $3 target are unchanged and no dividend payments are forecast for FY22 or FY23.

This report was published on February 14, 2023.

Target price is $3.00 Current Price is $2.75 Difference: $0.25



Current consensus price target is $2.53, suggesting downside of -8.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 19.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -9.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 687.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -5.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -0.8

AZJ AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $3.44

Jarden rates ((AZJ)) as Neutral (3) -

Following a large earnings miss within 1H results, Jarden lowers its FY23 core EPS forecast for Aurizon Holdings by -18% on lower Coal and Network forecasts.

After the broker lowers earnings forecasts for a lower long-term Coal margin and increasing capex assumptions, the target falls to $3.55 from $3.95.

The Neutral rating is unchanged.

This report was published on February 14, 2023.

Target price is $3.55 Current Price is $3.44 Difference: $0.11



Current consensus price target is $3.89, suggesting upside of 13.1%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.1, implying annual growth of -20.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.2, implying annual growth of 23.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

BC8 BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.36

Shaw and Partners rates ((BC8)) as Buy (1) -

Following the release of a 73% resource upgrade at the Paulsens Gold operations, Black Cat Syndicate now has two of the highest-grade gold deposits in Australia, according to Shaw and Partners. Last month the resource at the Coyote deposit was also upgraded.

The company has a third gold development project at Kalgoorlie East, and the three projects provide a runway to around 150kozpa of gold production, suggests the analyst.

The 77cent target and Buy rating are unchanged.

This report was published on February 14, 2023.

Target price is $0.77 Current Price is $0.36 Difference: $0.405



The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.30.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.90.

