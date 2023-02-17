Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 17, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 1:12 PM

ACL AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $2.96

Goldman Sachs rates ((ACL)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

The Pathology industry has high fixed cost leverage, and a slow recovery in base business post-covid presents a headwind for margins, explains Goldman Sachs.

The broker lowers its target for Australian Clinical Labs to $3.40 from $4.70 and downgrades its rating to Neutral from Buy.

While there is some indication of market share gains for the company, the analyst feels it will be insufficient to offset the

headwinds for market volumes.

This report was published on February 9, 2023.

Target price is $3.40 Current Price is $2.96 Difference: $0.44

If ACL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 20.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.80.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 19.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.58.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMC AMCOR PLC

Paper & Packaging - Overnight Price: $16.76

Jarden rates ((AMC)) as Underweight (4) -

Amcor reported slowing volumes in its Flexibles and Rigids business for the 2Q23, but an improved pricing mix helped pass on some of the inflationary costs, assesses Jarden.

The analyst is skeptical that this can be maintained over the 2H23.

Jarden adjusts earnings forecasts by -1% for FY23 and -4.6% for FY24 wih management pointing to the lower end of guidance for FY23.

Underweight rating unchanged and the target is lowered to $16.50 from $16.55.

This report was published on February 10, 2023.

Target price is $16.50 Current Price is $16.76 Difference: minus $0.26 (current price is over target).

If AMC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $16.86, suggesting upside of 1.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 69.75 cents and EPS of 110.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 73.21 cents and EPS of 112.64 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 117.3, implying annual growth of 4.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.1.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANZ ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $24.92

Goldman Sachs rates ((ANZ)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs found the quarterly update slightly ahead of what was implied by the forecasts at the first half result amid better volumes and asset quality. The broker increases estimates for earnings per share in FY23 and FY24 by 4.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

The broker retains a Neutral rating on ANZ Bank as it has delivered a strong cost performance over a number of years and there is no longer a differentiator in terms of its productivity agenda. Target is raised to $27.23 from $26.63.

This report was published on February 9, 2023.

Target price is $27.23 Current Price is $24.92 Difference: $2.31

If ANZ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $28.09, suggesting upside of 13.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 162.00 cents and EPS of 248.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 237.8, implying annual growth of -4.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 156.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 166.00 cents and EPS of 232.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 239.2, implying annual growth of 0.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 162.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((ANZ)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

ANZ Bank's first quarter release has increased Jarden's positivity on the bank in the short term, with the broker seeing upside risk to margins and earnings stemming from higher rates.

Jarden highlights lower than anticipated bad and doubtful debts in the quarter drove an $83m benefit for ANZ Bank, although the broker questioned why the bank would not take the opportunity to increase CPs further.

Given the updated cash rate outlook, the broker lifted its anticipated net interest margin in FY23 to 1.86%. The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight and the target price increases to $26.30 from $25.00.

This report was published on February 10, 2023.

Target price is $26.30 Current Price is $24.92 Difference: $1.38

If ANZ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $28.09, suggesting upside of 13.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 162.00 cents and EPS of 242.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.50%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 237.8, implying annual growth of -4.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 156.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 165.00 cents and EPS of 244.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.20. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 239.2, implying annual growth of 0.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 162.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AQZ ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $3.51

Wilsons rates ((AQZ)) as Market Weight (3) -

Alliance Aviation Services' December-half profit before tax missed Wilsons' forecast by -51% due to continuing delays with the E190 deployment, lower flight hours and weaker margins.

Management cut FY23 guidance -17% and reduced outer-year guidance by -8% to -11%.

Wilsons retains the faith, appreciating the sharp earnings potential from the E190 deployment and utilisation but casts a cautious eye to the balance sheet as net debt rises.

The broker's forecasts now sit -9% below FY24 guidance and EPS forecasts fall accordingly. No dividend is expected for 2023.

Market Weight rating retained. Target price falls to $3.85 from $4.04.

This report was published on February 9, 2023.

Target price is $3.85 Current Price is $3.51 Difference: $0.34

If AQZ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.60, suggesting upside of 31.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 22.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 22.20 cents and EPS of 30.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 32.9, implying annual growth of 36.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.6.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources