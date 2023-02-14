Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 14, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:03 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AIZ ASX BC8 BHP CBA CNI CSL CTT DDH DXC GDF GNC HLS IPD JAN MAP MIN MPL NCK NHF OML PBH QAL RGN RIO SEK SRG SWM TCL TLC

AIZ AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $0.73

Jarden rates ((AIZ)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (2) -

Jarden has an upbeat outlook for Air New Zealand going into the 1H23 results which are due on February 23.

The business is experiencing strength and stability across forward ticket pricing and airline scheduling with the company generating sufficient cash flows, the analysts suggest, to lower net debt and gearing to 35% (compared to guidance of 45%-55%) by the end of FY23.

Jarden points to the early re-start of dividend payments and possible share buybacks. The broker's EPS forecasts are raised by 55% and 11% for FY23 and FY24, respectively.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral and the target raised to NZ$0.90 from NZ$0.76 on the back of a much improved earnings outlook.

This report was published on February 7, 2023.

Current Price is $0.73. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.65 cents and EPS of 12.04 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.06.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.38 cents and EPS of 7.75 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.42.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $69.54

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden considers the January trading activity and capital raising reports for ASX which showed strength in the future volumes and ongoing softness in the average daily equity volumes at some -41% below the previous period in 2022 and overall cap raisings down -83%.

1H23 results are due on February16 and the broker views the outlook for earnings as "mixed". Earnings forecasts remain unchanged.

Neutral rating and $68.35 target unchanged.

This report was published on February 7, 2023.

Target price is $69.35 Current Price is $69.54 Difference: minus $0.19 (current price is over target).

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $71.27, suggesting upside of 2.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 238.20 cents and EPS of 264.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 254.9, implying annual growth of -3.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 241.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.3.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 251.90 cents and EPS of 279.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 278.7, implying annual growth of 9.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 250.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BC8 BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.39

Shaw and Partners rates ((BC8)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners finds early exploration results adjacent to the Paulsens project are highly encouraging.

The Black Cat Syndicate is aiming to make a decision to restart mining operations at Paulsens in mid-2023.

The Buy rating and 77c target price are unchanged.

This report was published on February 7, 2023.

Target price is $0.77 Current Price is $0.39 Difference: $0.38

If BC8 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 97% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.86.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.51.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $47.87

Goldman Sachs rates ((BHP)) as Neutral (3) -

Upcoming results for the Australian bulk mining and steel sectors will be the start of reduced dividend payouts for the major diversified miners, the broker predicts.

Goldman Sachs holds this view because of the requirement for increased growth and decarbonisation capex as well as the likelihood of increased M&A activity.

The broker raises its target for BHP Group to $49.00 from $48.00 and retains its Neutral rating after making minor changes to its underlying tax rate and Samarco accounting treatment.

This report was published on February 8, 2023.

Target price is $49.00 Current Price is $47.87 Difference: $1.13

If BHP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $44.01, suggesting downside of -8.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 280.06 cents and EPS of 431.64 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 433.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 295.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 223.76 cents and EPS of 408.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 441.6, implying annual growth of 1.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 300.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CBA COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA

Banks - Overnight Price: $109.30

Goldman Sachs rates ((CBA)) as Sell (5) -

Goldman Sachs considers the upcoming 1H23 results for CommBank which are due out on February 15.

The broker sees the high exposure to deposit funding as a potential tailwind over the period for margins and considers that bad and doubtful debt provisioning will remain "muted".

The broker's earnings forecasts are tweaked by 0.3% and 0.2% for FY23 and FY24. A Sell rating is maintained and the target is raised to $92.60 from $91.60.

This report was published on February 7, 2023.

Target price is $92.60 Current Price is $109.30 Difference: minus $16.7 (current price is over target).

If CBA meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $93.50, suggesting downside of -14.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 475.00 cents and EPS of 605.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 614.6, implying annual growth of -1.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 437.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 498.00 cents and EPS of 638.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.11. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 611.7, implying annual growth of -0.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 451.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CNI CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $1.81

Moelis rates ((CNI)) as Buy (1) -

Centuria Capital reported 1H23 results in line with Moelis forecasts. Management reaffirmed FY23 guidance with a 11.6c dividend per share or an 80% payout ration and FUM advanced to $2.1bn.

The broker retains earnings forecasts and the FUM estimate also remains unchanged. The Buy rating is retained and the target price is lowered to $2.57 from $2.71.

This report was published on February 8, 2023.

Target price is $2.57 Current Price is $1.81 Difference: $0.76

If CNI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.60 cents and EPS of 14.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.48.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 15.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.75.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CSL CSL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $305.01

Wilsons rates ((CSL)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons reviews the Vanguard assessment of CSL's garadacimab Phase 111 clinical trial which was favourable in long term prophylaxis for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

The analyst considers this will boost the company's profitable HAE business and could provide a $50 per share increase in valuation.

An Overweight rating and $345 target price.

This report was published on February 9, 2023.

Target price is $345.00 Current Price is $305.01 Difference: $39.99

If CSL meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $328.20, suggesting upside of 7.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 343.58 cents and EPS of 764.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 39.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 779.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 346.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 397.00 cents and EPS of 884.65 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 993.2, implying annual growth of 27.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 435.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.7.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources