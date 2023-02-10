In Brief: Housing, Migration & Non-Bank Lenders

Weekly Reports | 11:41 AM

Weekly broker wrap: higher rates, steeper falls for Aussie properties, with migration offering partial offset, while non-bank lenders cannot compete directly with banks and health insurers look okay in February, but what comes next?

-More RBA rate hikes translate into a deeper downturn for Aussie housing

-More migration to support Australia's economy

-Non-bank lenders at funding disadvantage in competition with banks

-Affordability issues await health insurers in second half

By Danielle Austin

A deeper downturn for Australian housing

The surprise message from the RBA that more rate hikes will be needed to keep the local inflation genie bottled up has triggered forecasts for even steeper falls in housing prices across Australia.

Analysts at Jarden now anticipate prices will take a peak-to-trough tumble of -20-25%, previously expected to be -15-20%, ahead of a 10% recovery in 2024. On Jarden's projection, the RBA cash rate will reach 4.1% by May, rather than the previously assumed 3.6%, pushing the average mortgage rate in excess of 6.0%.

Morgan Stanley shares the sentiment, expecting further 25 point hikes in March, April and May to drive the cash rate to 4.1%. This broker forecasts the average outstanding variable rate mortgage will reach 7.0%, with fixed rate mortgages experiencing delayed impact.

Jarden points out a -20-25% fall in house pricing would be the largest correction on record, driving a return of national house prices to 2020 levels and largely erasing the gains made during the post-covid price boom.

Morgan Stanley expects the additional rate rises to drive servicing costs up 70 basis points to a record high, equating to an 8.0% income headwind for the average household. This broker also expects borrowing capacity will take a further -3% decline, for a total decline of -33%.

In contrast, Jarden expects APRA will lower the serviceability buffer to 2%, in a bid to stop a deeper decline in house prices. It sees this as likely occurring by September, and in isolation having the ability to increase borrowing capacity by 10%.

Migration smooths, but doesn't salvage

With migration to Australia recovering strongly over 2022, Morgan Stanley expects this trend will continue through 2023 with net migration to recover to record highs. Typically a key economic growth driver for Australia, the broker expects migration to prove important in offsetting an expected housing and rates-driven recession.

Increased migration should not only boost economic growth, with Morgan Stanley anticipating Australia’s economic growth can outpace that of other similar economies, but also underpin increased labour supply.

The broker expects the rise in unemployment will outpace the Reserve Bank’s expectations, and assist in containing wage growth. Morgan Stanley also warns a migration lift will likely see rental markets remain tight, but likely won’t be sufficient to prevent further house price declines.

Too early to jump on non-bank lenders

ASX-listed shares of non-bank financial institutions look cheaply priced, but analysts at Citi don't think they represent buying opportunities just yet.

Citi finds non-bank financials remain at a distinct funding disadvantage to the banks, given they are unable to accept deposits and therefore cannot offer the cheapest form of funding when extending finance. This means non-banks are unable to compete in commoditised and simple banking products. No surprise thus, these companies have increasingly moved into the prime mortgages space which now comprises 40-90% of the mortgage books of non-bank financials in Australia.