Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 10, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:38 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AHL BCI CAJ COF COI CTP CUV CVN DDH DGL DYL FAR GLL IPD JAN JHG (2) NCK NWE PLL SND SRG SYA SYM WGO XPN

AHL ADRAD HOLDINGS LIMITED

Overnight Price: $1.08

Bell Potter rates ((AHL)) as Buy (1) -

As management has just reiterated FY23 guidance, and the company has a strong cash balance and a low valuation, Bell Potter suggests investors consider buying Adrad shares.

Recent negatives including the CEO's intention to resign and a flat earnings outlook should fade feels the analyst, with a new appointment and growth in FY24. Liquidity concerns are also expected to improve with the ending of escrow arrangements.

The broker makes no changes to its forecasts and lowers its target to $1.60 from $1.70 after a slight multiple adjustment. The Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on February 7, 2023.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.08 Difference: $0.515

If AHL meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 13.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.81.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 14.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.28.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAJ CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.28

Jarden rates ((CAJ)) as Initiation of coverage with Neutral (3) -

Jarden initiates coverage with a Neutral rating and a 29c price target on Capitol Health.

On balance the analyst considers there are risks to the business model (high bulk billing, community based, meaning clinics) as more susceptible to macro headwinds from inflation, staff and doctor shortages.

The broker's forecasts are -6-13% below consensus and Integral Diagnostics ((IDX)) is the preferred stock in the diagnostic imaging sector due to its hospital-based model.

This report was published on February 3, 2023.

Target price is $0.29 Current Price is $0.28 Difference: $0.005

If CAJ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.75.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.81.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COI COMET RIDGE LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.16

Canaccord Genuity rates ((COI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

East coast gas prices eased in the 4Q of 2022 to average $17.8/GJ, down from $26.8GJ in the September quarter, though still a 67% increase on the previous corresponding period.

Canaccord Genuity attributes the fall to both seasonal factors and additional volumes for domestic needs via LNG exporters after two train outages at the Queensland Curtis LNG plant.

Regarding company-specific matters, the broker lowers its target for Comet Ridge to 21c from 26c to allow for delays and higher risks at its Mahalo in light of the potential for regulated gas prices. Buy.

This report was published on February 6, 2023.

Target price is $0.21 Current Price is $0.16 Difference: $0.05

If COI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CUV CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $24.01

Wilsons rates ((CUV)) as Overweight (1) -

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has published positive initial pilot data in healthy volunteers trialling the effects of SCENESSE on UV-induced skin damage.

Wilsons advises that the results showed a single implant of the product has significantly reduced UV damage and also lessened the degree of sunburn.

The broker says this points to broader applications for the product outside of rare diseases.

Overweight rating and $30.67 target price retained.

This report was published on February 2, 2023.

Target price is $30.67 Current Price is $24.01 Difference: $6.66

If CUV meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources