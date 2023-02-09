Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 09, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

5GG PENTANET LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $0.17

Bell Potter rates ((5GG)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Bell Potter observes a flat 2Q23 trading update from Pentanet due to rollout issues around neXus. Nevertheless, revenues rose 25% and subscribers advanced 15.3% on last year.

The company secured a $5m facility from Westpac which should be sufficient for growth objectives over the balance of FY23, is the suggestion made.

Bell Potter slightly adjusts earnings forecasts by 0.2c and 0.4c for FY23 and FY24, respectively, as a result of improved cost management.

The target is lowered to 31c from 44c and the Speculative Buy rating is retained.

This report was published on February 2, 2023.

Target price is $0.31 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.145

If 5GG meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 88% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.88.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 13.75.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.17

Jarden rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery's December-quarter result appears to have met the broker's forecasts and management has reiterated revenue and margin guidance, expecting to reach normalised break-even by the end of the March quarter. The broker expects the company will be profitable in FY24.

The broker observes that the March quarter is off to a strong start and expects the launch and potential approval of some products; that the balance sheet is solid with no debt; and the company boasts a revenue compound annual growth rate of 35%.

EPS forecasts are shaved after the broker conservatively updates spot FX forecasts. Buy rating retained. Target price slips to $1.38 from $1.39.

This report was published on February 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.38 Current Price is $1.17 Difference: $0.215

If ARX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1165.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 129.44.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.54

Jarden rates ((BPT)) as Overweight (2) -

Beach Energy's December-quarter production missed consensus by -6% but met Jarden's forecasts.

The big bad news was the cut in Waitsia 2P reserves after the completion of development and drilling.

On the upside, the company finished the quarter with $9m net cash, which compares with the brokers forecasts of -$65m net debt.

Overweight rating retained. Target price falls to $1.85 from $1.95 to reflect the fall in Waitsia reserves and a weak start to the company's Perth Basin exploration (the first well was plugged and abandoned).

This report was published on February 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.85 Current Price is $1.54 Difference: $0.305

If BPT meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.93, suggesting upside of 25.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.30. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.4, implying annual growth of -7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 24.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.7, implying annual growth of 21.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CIP CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.41

Jarden rates ((CIP)) as Neutral (3) -

Centuria Industrial REIT's December-half result nosed out consensus and Jarden's forecasts by about 1.1% and management reiterated guidance.

But the broker says the company's top-line growth is likely to be stymied by higher interest costs and says while the REIT boasts a strong portfolio, it is trading at peak cycle, with asset devaluations and rent growth factored in.

The outlook for the industrial property market remains positive says the broker.

Jarden admires the company's balance sheet, noting Centuria Industrial was a net seller in the December half, posting -$215m in asset sales, reducing gearing to 31.6% from 33.2% at June 30.

Neutral rating retained. Target price inches up to $3.40 from $3.35.

This report was published on February 1, 2023.

Target price is $3.40 Current Price is $3.41 Difference: minus $0.01 (current price is over target).

If CIP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $3.35, suggesting downside of -1.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.69%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.9, implying annual growth of -71.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.2.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 16.40 cents and EPS of 16.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.54. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.7, implying annual growth of -1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CMM CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $4.38

Bell Potter rates ((CMM)) as Hold (3) -

According to Bell Potter, Capricorn Metals reported a miss on production for the December 2022 trading update and costs came in at the lower end of management guidance.

Production was impacted by a mill shutdown and a fatality. The analyst adjusts earnings forecasts by -8% and -5% for FY23 and FY24.

The target is raised to $4.35 from $4.10 and the Hold rating is unchanged.

This report was published on February 3, 2023.

Target price is $4.35 Current Price is $4.38 Difference: minus $0.03 (current price is over target).

If CMM meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 26.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.78.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 26.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.72.

Market Sentiment: -1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COF CENTURIA OFFICE REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.70

Moelis rates ((COF)) as Buy (1) -

Centuria Office REIT's December-half result appears to have missed Moelis's broader expectations but management reiterated FY23 funds from operations and dividend guidance. Portfolio average weighted lease expiry was steady at 42 years.

There were plenty of positives: vacancy rates fell to 3.6% from 5.3% at June but Moelis says much of that includes heads of agreement data which will be taken up over 2023, and therefore actual vacancy rates were slightly higher. Two new tenancies were secured for Docklands Melbourne.

On the downside, gearing rose to 35.6% from 33.8% and Moelis expects this to rise to 36.3% by June 30. Net tangible assets fell to $2.40 from $2.50.

Buy rating retained, the broker admiring the REIT's relative quality. Target price falls to $2.22 from $2.36 to reflect higher interest rate assumptions.

This report was published on February 1, 2023.

Target price is $2.22 Current Price is $1.70 Difference: $0.52

If COF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.88, suggesting upside of 10.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 14.10 cents and EPS of 15.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.69. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.0, implying annual growth of -19.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.6.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 14.10 cents and EPS of 16.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.2, implying annual growth of 1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources