Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 08, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Feb 08 2023

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

ANG ARX BWX CCP CIA CSL CXL CXO DRR FCL (2) FMG FZO (2) HLA IGO LYC MMM (2) NTO OBL RSG SDR TPW TSI

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.35

Shaw and Partners rates ((ANG)) as Buy (1) -

Orders from multiple customers totaling 210 truck trays have added security to Austin Engineering's second half revenue outlook according to Shaw and Partners. The company delivered a strong trading update on its FY23, having contracted in excess of its budgeted $250m revenue.

Shaw and Partners highlights the company is anticipating ongoing benefits from strong mining equipment demand over the next eighteen months, but warns Austin Engineering is exposed to recent volatility in commodity pricing.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.45 are retained.

This report was published on January 31, 2023.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.35 Difference: $0.1

If ANG meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.90 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.61.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.10 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.73.

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.18

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Following an in-line 3Q trading update (March year end) by Aroa Biosurgery, Wilsons praises ongoing and consistent sales growth.

Management confirmed an expectation for earnings (EBITDA) breakeven in FY23.

Market expectations for sales may be exceeded, predicts the broker, with near-term revenues from Symphony beginning from the 1H of FY24,

The broker makes only minor forecasts changes and retains its $1.73 target and Overweight rating.

Wilsons points out the increasing market reach of Myriad Matrix (for soft tissue repair and complex wounds), with the company adding a further five sales representatives in the US as well as obtaining regulatory approval in Brazil.

This report was published on February 1, 2023.

Target price is $1.73 Current Price is $1.18 Difference: $0.555

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

BWX BWX LIMITED

Household & Personal Products - Overnight Price: $0.25

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BWX)) as Hold (3) -

As part of its 2Q results announcement, BWX has lowered its FY23 earnings (EBITDA) and revenue guidance by -55% and -17%, respectively.

Revenue for the 2Q was $38m. The broker believes there was an earnings (EBITDA) loss for the 1H, though a 2H turnaround in earnings is expected from a cost-out program and the normalisation of the impact from investment buys (channel stuffing).

The company's balance sheet remains the analyst's primary concern though this may be allieviated by the sale of Nourished Life and Flora & Fauna. It's thought issues will have to be addressed soon as a waiver of covenants only applies until the end of February.

Canaccord Genuity lowers its target to 24c from 94c. Hold.

This report was published on February 1, 2023.

Target price is $0.24 Current Price is $0.25 Difference: minus $0.01 (current price is over target).

If BWX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.41.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 125.00.

