ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-02-23

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.610 10.91% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 9.650 -7.21% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.040 9.47% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 17.110 9.19% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.630 -5.26% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.265 8.16% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.720 -5.26% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.060 7.98% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.935 7.80% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.100 -4.55% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.070 5.42% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.765 -4.38% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.510 5.23% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.130 -4.13% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.405 4.85% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.815 -4.12% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.665 4.72% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.260 -4.10% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.465 4.64% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.620 -3.88% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 32.800 4.29% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.150 -3.77% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.090 3.81% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.850 -3.75% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.140 3.70% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.830 -3.67% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.480 3.68% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.580 -3.46% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.270 3.65% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.560 -3.43% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.620 3.51% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 121.530 -3.26% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.630 3.42% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.260 -3.08% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.860 3.40% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.110 -2.87% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 9.700 3.30% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.080 -2.80%

