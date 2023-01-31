Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 31, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jan 31 2023

29M 29METALS LIMITED

Copper - Overnight Price: $2.04

Canaccord Genuity rates ((29M)) as Sell (5) -

29Metals's December-quarter copper production missed Canaccord Genuity's forecast by -11% but zinc production outpaced the broker by 15%.

All-in-sustaining costs rose sharply. Cash missed the broker's forecasts and the company closed the quarter in a net debt position of -$32m, notes Canaccord.

Overall, the result was within or just outside of guidance, observes the broker. Sell rating retained. Target price falls to $1.60 from $1.70.

This report was published on January 25, 2023.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $2.04 Difference: minus $0.44 (current price is over target).

If 29M meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.69, suggesting downside of -15.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 68.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.98%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -19.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AUB AUB GROUP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $23.76

Goldman Sachs rates ((AUB)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of the insurance brokers.

The broker adopts a positive stance on the sector with macro tailwinds.

Revenues are 60-70% commission based and are forecast to drive revenue growth (higher insurance costs driving a robust backdrop for broker); defensive business models and industry consolidation via earnings positive acquisitions of smaller brokers at appealing valuations.

The broker's forecasts for FY23 are positioned at the middle of management guidance.

AUB Group is the preferred exposure over Steadfast Group ((SDF)) with the company benefiting from more organic growth as well as offering a cheaper valuation.

A Buy rating and $27.80 target price.

This report was published on January 25, 2023.

Target price is $27.80 Current Price is $23.76 Difference: $4.04

If AUB meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $26.16, suggesting upside of 11.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 72.10 cents and EPS of 111.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.5, implying annual growth of 6.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 86.30 cents and EPS of 132.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 128.0, implying annual growth of 13.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 73.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AUT AUTECO MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.06

Shaw and Partners rates ((AUT)) as Buy (1) -

Auteco Minerals has published assay results from the Tyson Vein system at Pickle Crow and has intercepted a new zone of mineralisation.

Shaw and Partners says this augurs well for a big resource upgrade this half, noting Pickle Crow is one of the highest-grade gold exploration projects on the ASX.

Buy rating retained. Target price falls to 14c from 21c to reflect lower peer multiples following the 2022 sell off in emerging gold companies.

This report was published on January 25, 2023.

Target price is $0.14 Current Price is $0.06 Difference: $0.083

If AUT meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 146% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 57.00.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.25.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources