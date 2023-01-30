Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 30, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jan 30 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $34.07

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden assesses the state of play in the digital gaming sector and concludes post the Platika takeover bid for Rovia Entertainment that its valuation for Aristocrat Leisure's Social Gaming business is in line with the current market.

Further analysis reveals mixed trading updates from other social gaming companies as well as mixed results from US land-based gaming operators.

The broker points to potential earnings downside risks for Aristocrat Leisure based from the collated evidence at the start of 2023.

The Overweight rating and $39.11 target price are retained.

This report was published on January 24, 2023.

Target price is $39.11 Current Price is $34.07 Difference: $5.04

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $41.26, suggesting upside of 21.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 54.00 cents and EPS of 180.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 189.0, implying annual growth of 32.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 63.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 64.00 cents and EPS of 182.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 202.7, implying annual growth of 7.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 67.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BLX BEACON LIGHTING GROUP LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $2.37

Jarden rates ((BLX)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden adjusts FY23 earnings forecasts for Beacon Lighting on the back on strong Christmas retail sales as highlighted in the December trading update as well as good margins from other retailers over the period.

FY23 EBIT forecast is raised by 3% and FY24 by 2% with the analyst highlighting scope for further upgrades with an extension in the commercial/trade pipeline of demand, as well as ongoing robust domestic sales and the potential for international to improve.

Jarden's forecasts for FY23 are 10% ahead of consensus, with the 2H23 estimate 27% above the less upbeat market views.

An Overweight rating is retained and the target raised to $2.50 from $2.40.

This report was published on January 24, 2023.

Target price is $2.50 Current Price is $2.37 Difference: $0.13

If BLX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 10.70 cents and EPS of 17.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.51%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.31.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.60 cents and EPS of 14.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.57.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CDA CODAN LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $5.24

Moelis rates ((CDA)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Moelis increases its FY23 profit forecast by 6% following a 1H trading trading update by Codan, which included upgraded 1H guidance to $31m from a prior range of $25-30m.

Management maintained 1H earnings margin guidance for the Metals division, while the analyst assesses momentum remains strong for Radio Communications. The company expects net debt of $61m for the end of December, down from $70m.

The broker moves to a Hold rating from Buy, presumably on valuation (no explanation given). The target rises to $5.42 from $4.94.

This report was published on January 25, 2023.

Target price is $5.42 Current Price is $5.24 Difference: $0.18

If CDA meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.30 cents and EPS of 34.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.01.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 20.20 cents and EPS of 38.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.58.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CQE CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT

Childcare - Overnight Price: $3.46

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CQE)) as Hold (3) -

With demand for childcare continuing to grow, Canaccord Genuity anticipates 2023 to be the sector's biggest year since the pandemic. According to the broker occupancy levels have normalised and ongoing government funding should support further occupancy growth in the second half of the year, while re-enrolments appear up year-on-year.

Labour shortages persist, but the peak has passed.

Despite the positives, Canaccord Genuity has lowered its rating for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT, with a recent trading update flagging slowing asset revaluations.

The Hold rating is retained and the target price decreases to $3.70 from $3.91.

This report was published on January 24, 2023.

Target price is $3.70 Current Price is $3.46 Difference: $0.24

If CQE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 17.20 cents and EPS of 17.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.89.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 17.70 cents and EPS of 18.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.80.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources