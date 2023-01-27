ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-01-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.915 12.65% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.840 -9.03% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.430 7.22% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.370 -8.64% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.360 6.36% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.440 -6.64% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.080 6.12% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.225 -6.25% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.620 5.19% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.160 -4.85% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.780 5.00% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.190 -4.62% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.735 5.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.445 -4.30% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.090 4.60% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.900 -4.11% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.410 4.44% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.420 -3.93% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.420 4.31% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.000 -3.85% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.555 3.67% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.205 -3.60% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.710 3.65% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.070 -3.60% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 1.180 3.51% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.140 -3.39% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.520 3.28% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.665 3.10% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 19.440 2.86% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 29.080 -2.84% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.460 2.82% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.875 -2.78% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 57.580 2.64% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.730 2.63% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 36.420 -2.39% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 19.920 2.63% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 35.380 -2.37%

