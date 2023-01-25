ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 25 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.110 10.18% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.700 -21.35% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.700 7.59% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 3.560 -20.89% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 29.930 6.25% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 -7.09% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.615 6.03% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.080 -6.73% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.910 5.38% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.660 -6.38% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.555 4.72% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.210 -5.87% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.430 4.29% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.645 -5.15% IPH – IPH LIMITED 8.520 4.16% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.660 -5.14% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 3.090 3.69% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.050 -4.98% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.810 3.19% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.800 -4.76% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 3.560 3.19% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.200 -4.76% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.815 3.16% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.720 -4.67% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 12.170 3.14% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 27.750 2.78% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.695 -3.97% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.720 2.69% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.960 -3.50% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 17.470 2.64% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.420 -3.46% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 31.440 2.61% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.960 -3.45% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.520 2.60% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.900 -3.42% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.425 2.52% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.620 2.48% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -3.30%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms