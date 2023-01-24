ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 24 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.210 17.87% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.705 -15.57% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.580 14.49% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.230 -6.69% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 22.390 7.54% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.530 -6.19% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.000 6.95% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.750 -5.15% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.700 6.02% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.330 -4.51% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 114.690 5.70% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.180 -3.65% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.420 5.68% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.385 -3.48% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.580 5.45% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.695 -3.47% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 96.280 5.28% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.000 -3.45% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.080 5.18% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.410 4.92% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.260 -2.70% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.540 4.76% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.700 4.68% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 203.410 -2.53% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 4.520 4.63% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.870 -2.52% IGO – IGO LIMITED 15.840 4.49% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.790 -2.47% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.830 4.32% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.630 -2.33% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.250 4.17% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.410 -2.29% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.270 3.85% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 28.780 -2.21% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.520 3.75% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.270 -2.16% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.380 3.66% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.030 -1.93%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms