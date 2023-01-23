The Monday Report – 23 Jan 2023 (Hei Fat Choy)

Daily Market Reports | 8:43 AM

This story features RESMED INC, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RMD

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7457.00 – 9.00 – 0.12% S&P ASX 200 7452.20 + 16.90 0.23% S&P500 3972.61 + 73.76 1.89% Nasdaq Comp 11140.44 + 288.17 2.66% DJIA 33375.49 + 330.93 1.00% S&P500 VIX 19.85 – 0.67 – 3.27% US 10-year yield 3.48 + 0.09 2.56% USD Index 102.01 – 0.05 – 0.05% FTSE100 7770.59 + 23.30 0.30% DAX30 15033.56 + 113.20 0.76%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Welcome to the Year of the Water Rabbit, or of the Cat if you happen to be Vietnamese.

A few things to remind ourselves of in case one lives by Chinese tales and superstitions:

-You should not take any medicine on the first day of the year, as you may stay ill for the whole year.

-You should not take out the rubbish, as this symbolises you dumping out good fortune from the house.

-You should also not eat porridge for breakfast as it is seen as something that poor people eat, and is a bad omen.

-You should not wash on the first or second day as it is seen as washing away good luck.

-The use of knives or scissors on the first day is believed to lead to inauspicious things.

-The crying of a child is supposed to bring bad luck to the family.

-Don't give certain gifts, like clocks, scissors, and pears, as they have a bad meaning in Chinese culture.

China is celebrating this week. Hei fat choy.

****

In the US, investor focus will now increasingly shift to earnings updates, and that upcoming FOMC meeting, of course.

Federal Reserve officials are now officially under restraint to make any more public statements given the meeting is only one week away (Jan 31 and Feb 1).

Regarding US corporate releases, CNBC reports a diverse group of more than 80 S&P500 companies populates the calendar this week including Boeing, Tesla, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Visa, MasterCard, Johnson and Johnson, and Abbott Labs.

On Friday, Netflix's result did disappoint on some metrics, and surprised on other items. Investors took the glass half full view with all three major indices ending the week on a positive note.

As reported on Friday:

On Wednesday, the RBA-critical December quarter CPI data will be released. While most media might get another heart attack from the headline number, economists and the RBA will be zooming in on the trimmed-mean, the non-tradables and price inflation from services.

Just about every economist in the country is anticipating another strong uplift in the numbers. ANZ Bank economists, for example, expect trimmed mean inflation to have risen to 6.7% year-on-year, which would beat the RBA forecast for 6.5%.

No surprise, ANZ Bank expects another 25bp hike in February, casually dismissing recent apparent weakness in labour market data as no more than "noise".

"With 444k job vacancies recorded in November (around double the pre-pandemic level) and businesses still in hiring mode, it’s hard to see a sharp rise in unemployment any time soon."

On ANZ Bank's projections the RBA cash rate will peak out at 3.85% later this year, implying two more 25bp hikes post February.

NAB's business conditions survey on Tuesday might be another focal point. What are the chances the survey does not point to further decline?

Tuesday sees the world releasing PMI data, followed by CPI releases on Wednesday.

On Friday, when nobody is around, ResMed ((RMD)) will unofficially start the local reporting season with a quarterly update as per US listings rules. The following week ResMed's example will be followed by the likes of Amcor ((AMC)), Credit Corp ((CCP)), Pinnacle Investment Management ((PNI)), REA Group ((REA)) and News Corp ((NWS)).

Commodities are all over the shop at the moment, but iron ore doesn't know any other direction than up, while oil futures remain in a buoyant mood too.

SPI futures are not sure what lays ahead today. They have not been a great indicator of late.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1926.30 – 5.90 – 0.31% Silver (oz) 23.91 + 0.05 0.21% Copper (lb) 4.21 – 0.06 – 1.39% Aluminium (lb) 1.27 + 0.00 0.32% Lead (lb) 0.97 – 0.02 – 1.64% Nickel (lb) 12.70 – 0.41 – 3.15% Zinc (lb) 1.54 – 0.01 – 0.35% West Texas Crude 81.64 + 1.16 1.44% Brent Crude 87.63 + 1.40 1.62% Iron Ore (t) 122.16 + 0.37 0.30%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALD Ampol Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse AMC Amcor Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett AWC Alumina Ltd Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi CGF Challenger Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi CWP Cedar Woods Properties Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans GPT GPT Group Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley HCW HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie HLS Healius Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse HVN Harvey Norman Downgrade to Lighten from Buy Ord Minnett IAG Insurance Australia Group Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley ILU Iluka Resources Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett JBH JB Hi-Fi Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett LOV Lovisa Holdings Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley MGR Mirvac Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NAN Nanosonics Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett PMV Premier Investments Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett RBL Redbubble Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans S32 South32 Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett SCG Scentre Group Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley SUN Suncorp Group Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley TCL Transurban Group Downgrade to Lighten from Buy Ord Minnett VCX Vicinity Centres Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley VEA Viva Energy Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms