ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 23 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.835 22.79% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 -4.63%
CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.720 9.09% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.465 -4.56%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.460 7.89% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.490 -3.63%
KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.320 7.41% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.160 -3.48%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.810 7.28% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.440 -3.30%
PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.670 7.05% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.790 -3.23%
LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.470 6.91% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 23.630 -2.84%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.565 6.60% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.760 -2.82%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.295 6.15% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.110 -2.76%
PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.830 6.15% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.790 -2.72%
SQ2 – BLOCK INC 108.510 6.07% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 6.570 -2.52%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.850 6.02% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.195 -2.50%
CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.115 5.69% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.900 -2.06%
SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.895 5.29% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.960 -1.98%
PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.130 4.63% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.010 -1.95%
IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.580 4.45% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 7.620 -1.93%
CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.340 4.30% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.070 -1.90%
AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 13.340 4.22% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.100 -1.87%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.190 3.39% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.140 -1.83%
NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.120 3.23% IPH – IPH LIMITED 8.300 -1.78%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

