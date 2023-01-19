The Overnight Report: US Recession Coming

Daily Market Reports | 9:27 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7308.00 – 31.00 – 0.42% S&P ASX 200 7393.40 + 7.10 0.10% S&P500 3928.86 – 62.11 – 1.56% Nasdaq Comp 10957.01 – 138.10 – 1.24% DJIA 33296.96 – 613.89 – 1.81% S&P500 VIX 20.34 + 0.98 5.06% US 10-year yield 3.38 – 0.16 – 4.53% USD Index 102.42 + 0.02 0.02% FTSE100 7830.70 – 20.33 – 0.26% DAX30 15181.80 – 5.27 – 0.03%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Apologies: technical problems have prevented us from publishing this Overnight Report sooner this morning.

Early January market optimism quickly turned into the realisation the US economy is still facing an economic recession this year. All equity indices in the US have turned tail by more than -1% this morning Sydney time.

The offset is that US bonds are now pricing out the probability of a 50bp hike by the Fed at the upcoming meeting.

Economic data in the form of retail sales and industrial production came out weak and from the background the likes of Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson would have whispered: this is what happens ahead of economic recession.

From a technical perspective, the S&P500 has once again been stopped in its rally at the 200 days moving average, still leaving a net gain of 2.8% for the year to date.

Adding further fuel to the risk off sentiment was more hawkish talk from Fed heads. Fighting inflation remains the key goal. Economic recession is not enough to waver. At least such remains the official mantra for the time being.

A wise observer once remarked there is one certainty about the Federal Reserve and that is its policy will change if the facts change first. It's timing the pivot that is more of a challenge.

Yesterday, the Bank of Japan ignored market speculation and made no change to its yield curve control policy. Response from economists: it's but a matter of time. Again: timing the pivot can be extremely tricky.

More job layoffs from Microsoft (-10,000 or close to -5% of its global workforce) further added to the general realisation that this is how economic recessions announce themselves; weakening data, job losses and a central bank that remains intent to continue fighting inflation.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1903.70 – 4.80 – 0.25% Silver (oz) 23.44 – 0.46 – 1.92% Copper (lb) 4.26 + 0.15 3.64% Aluminium (lb) 1.29 + 0.01 0.59% Lead (lb) 1.01 – 0.01 – 1.17% Nickel (lb) 12.59 + 0.32 2.62% Zinc (lb) 1.52 + 0.05 3.50% West Texas Crude 79.20 – 1.83 – 2.26% Brent Crude 84.73 – 2.01 – 2.32% Iron Ore (t) 121.19 + 0.24 0.20%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AWC Alumina Ltd Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett BBN Baby Bunting Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans CGF Challenger Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans DXS Dexus Downgrade to Underweight from Overweight Morgan Stanley EVN Evolution Mining Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse HLS Healius Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse JBH JB Hi-Fi Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett JHX James Hardie Industries Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett LOV Lovisa Holdings Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley NCM Newcrest Mining Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NST Northern Star Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse ORG Origin Energy Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley PMV Premier Investments Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett REA REA Group Downgrade to Lighten from Accumulate Ord Minnett SEK Seek Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett SFR Sandfire Resources Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse SUL Super Retail Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett TCL Transurban Group Downgrade to Lighten from Buy Ord Minnett URW Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Upgrade to Accumulate from Lighten Ord Minnett

