Bullish On Grange Resources

Technicals | 10:24 AM

By MichaelGable

The US CPI numbers last week came in as expected, and they continue to show a drop in inflation. The 2- year yields are indicating that rate rises (despite the rhetoric from the US Fed Reserve) are almost done and all of this is positive for markets.

However, the S&P500 Index is sitting at major resistance here and we still haven't seen an upside break or a sharp sell-off yet to give us a clue as to what the next move is.

The Australian market is also back to retest the December high. Not only that, but it did so with a V-shaped reversal that has left it overbought in the short-term. Ideally, we see markets cool off here slightly without coming back too much, and that would set us up for a more reliable move.

Reviewing Grange Resources ((GRR)) from a charting perspective...

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-01-23

6:00 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Oz Retailers Not All In The Same Aisle In 2023

10:54 AM - Australia
3
Bullish On Grange Resources

10:24 AM - Technicals
4
Uranium Week: Quiet And Positive

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Take A Breath

8:56 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
In Brief: Lithium, Telcos, SMAs, Healthcare

Dec 23 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
The Overnight Report: False Start

Dec 23 2022 - Daily Market Reports
3
Uranium Week: Urgency Steps Up

Dec 20 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 16-12-22

Dec 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Sleigh Bells Ring

Dec 22 2022 - Daily Market Reports
6
The Overnight Report: The Last Bastion

Dec 21 2022 - Daily Market Reports