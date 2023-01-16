Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 16, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 12:28 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ADT BC8 EHE EMN IAG JIN NWE REG TLC

ADT ADRIATIC METALS PLC

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $3.32

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADT)) as Buy (1) -

Latest drilling results from Adriatic Metals reveal the company continues to target previous intercepts to extend mineralisation at the Vares project. Canaccord Genuity reports a a further nine holes along the Rupice Northwest, as well as seven awaiting assay.

Drilling will continue, but the broker expects Adriatic Metals has enough data to declare a maiden inferred resource by April. With further infill, the broker sees potential for an updated mine plan for Rupice Northwest in 2023, possibly adding 1-2m tonnes to the production profile.

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.95 are retained.

This report was published on January 13, 2023.

Target price is $3.95 Current Price is $3.32 Difference: $0.63

If ADT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BC8 BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.38

Shaw and Partners rates ((BC8)) as Buy (1) -

Buy rating retained as Shaw and Partners had already previously indicated it thinks both Coyote and Paulsens offer exciting exploration upside for Black Cat Syndicate.

Price target remains 77c as the analyst digests the latest drilling results with all 19 holes having encountered mineralisation. The broker is expecting a resource upgrade for both Paulsens and Coyote in the not too distant future.

This report was published on January 16, 2023.

Target price is $0.77 Current Price is $0.38 Difference: $0.39

If BC8 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 103% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.56.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.26.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

EHE ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED

Aged Care & Seniors - Overnight Price: $2.06

Moelis rates ((EHE)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis adjusts its estimates after tinkering with earnings assumptions (excluding covid costs and reimbursements).

The broker also cuts June-half occupancy forecasts to reflect the December covid outbreak (numbers are still rising - the broker noting gradual signs of recovery as at October).

Moelis is keeping an eye peeled to the Independent Pricing Authority's pricing recommendations due this half, effective from July.

The broker appreciates management's track record and balance sheet, expecting these will drive continued growth in a distressed and fragmented market.

Buy rating and $2.75 target price.

This report was published on January 12, 2023.

Target price is $2.75 Current Price is $2.06 Difference: $0.69

If EHE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 4.50 cents and EPS of 5.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.18%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.79.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 7.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.47.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources