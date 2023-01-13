Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Jan 2023

Weekly Reports | 1:43 PM

This story features RIO TINTO LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RIO

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

January is the month of public holidays, believe it or not.

The USA starts on Monday in commemoration of Martin Luther King jr.

The following week both New Zealand and China are celebrating public holidays. For China it'll last the whole week.

New Zealanders will enjoy additional public holidays on Monday January 23rd as well as the following Monday (30th).

Australia, of course, celebates its much discussed/debated Australia Day on Thursday the 26th; probably signalling volumes on the subsequent Friday might be extremely thin.

Post this week's more than just encouraging CPI reading from the US, central bank meetings will remain in focus but the all-mighty, all-important FOMC doesn't meet until February 1st, with Australia's RBA scheduled to follow a week later on Tuesday the 7th. In between, the Bank of England meets on February 2.

The ECB doesn't meet until February 22.

The coming week will also keep inflation readings firmly on investors' radar with CPI and PPI readings across the globe. In Australia, the Melbourne Institute publishes its survey findings on Monday.

As reported in today's Overnight Report, the US quarterly reporting season starts today with each of Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting before the market opens. Next week the local resources sector starts releasing production reports for the December quarter.

Rio Tinto ((RIO)) should take the lead on Tuesday, with BHP Group ((BHP)) to follow 48 hours later.

The FNArena calendar has been updated with the most prominent events scheduled for the coming four weeks, and will continue to be updated as further information becomes available.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms