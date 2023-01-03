ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-01-23

Daily Market Reports | Jan 03 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.565 10.78% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.820 -8.49% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.690 9.31% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.825 -7.59% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.220 7.32% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.225 -7.20% SSR – SSR MINING INC 24.250 5.21% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.350 5.06% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.830 -6.26% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.210 5.00% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.660 -5.71% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.280 3.64% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.755 -5.63% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.750 3.61% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.880 -5.01% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.620 3.43% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.895 -4.77% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.325 3.17% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.030 -4.69% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.980 3.11% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.660 -4.44% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.165 3.10% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.455 -4.21% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 2.450 2.94% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.260 -4.18% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.900 2.86% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.410 -4.08% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.735 2.80% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 13.080 -3.89% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.105 2.79% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.010 -3.58% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.210 2.54% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.090 -3.49% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.815 2.54% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.620 -3.47% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.320 2.43% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 3.960 -3.41% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.120 2.42% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.450 -3.23%

