ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-12-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.630 5.88% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.205 -2.38% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.180 5.36% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 10.910 -1.45% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.320 4.35% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.750 -1.43% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.330 3.94% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.070 -1.43% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.470 3.89% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.105 -1.34% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.660 3.50% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.980 -1.32% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.540 3.42% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.580 -1.29% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.020 3.06% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.320 -1.28% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.700 2.94% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.175 -1.26% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.175 2.94% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.880 -1.15% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.700 2.94% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.315 -1.13% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.485 2.77% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.950 -1.00% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 26.590 2.70% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.980 -1.00% REH – REECE LIMITED 14.150 2.69% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.000 -0.99% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.200 2.56% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -0.97% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.845 2.42% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.110 -0.94% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.610 2.35% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.200 -0.94% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.360 2.25% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.690 -0.88% XRO – XERO LIMITED 70.270 2.20% DXS – DEXUS 7.750 -0.77% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.140 2.19% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.285 -0.77%

