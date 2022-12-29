ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 29 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.170 6.25% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.280 -4.92% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.280 3.70% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 35.140 -4.54% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.870 3.57% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.150 -4.02% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.440 3.53% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.570 -3.75% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 3.45% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.515 -3.50% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.380 3.36% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.220 -3.42% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.465 3.33% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.720 -3.36% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.940 3.25% DXS – DEXUS 7.810 -3.10% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.520 2.97% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.825 -2.94% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.445 2.85% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 14.880 -2.87% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.265 2.85% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.710 -2.84% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.370 2.78% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 28.210 -2.82% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.755 2.72% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 14.200 -2.81% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 65.680 2.56% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.590 -2.75% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.510 2.00% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 34.520 -2.71% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.020 1.76% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.650 -2.57% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 21.130 1.59% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.795 -2.45% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 4.510 1.58% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 26.860 -2.33% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.975 1.56% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.210 -2.33% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.665 1.53% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.940 -2.30%

