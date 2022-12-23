Next Weeks At A Glance – 26 Dec 2022-6 Jan 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:36 AM

By Greg Peel

While you’re at the beach or the cricket in the next couple of weeks (pre-emptively voted worst Christmas present of 2022 – a ticket to Day Three), there won’t be much going on locally, with a couple of exceptions.

The ASX will close at 2.10pm today and remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of another abbreviated session on the Friday and another closure the following Monday.

The US will be closed on each of those Mondays and around the rest of the world there are varying closures. Please refer to the FNArena calendar (see also below).

Next Thursday brings the quarterly ex-dividend day for REITs and other related funds. There are 25 of them covered by FNArena database brokers going ex on the day, along with others.

Numbers are due for private sector credit next Friday and job ads the following Wednesday.

Next Friday China will release its December PMIs.

It’s pretty much business as usual in the US, other than those couple of holidays. Next week brings house prices and pending home sales.

The following week sees construction spending and factory orders, along with December jobs numbers and the minutes of the December Fed meeting.

The world will release PMIs on varying days in the first week of January.

FNArena will now close for its annual break, returning on January 9. The website will be fully accessible over that time.

Have a good one.

FNArena calendar: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

