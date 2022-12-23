Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 23, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:02 AM

BKL BLACKMORES LIMITED

Health & Nutrition - Overnight Price: $74.66

Goldman Sachs rates ((BKL)) as Neutral (3) -

Following the implementation of better than anticipated price increases in September and accounting for the latest foreign exchange assumptions, Goldman Sachs has updated its outlook on Blackmores and downgraded earnings per share forecasts -1.2%, -1.9%, -2.6% through to FY25.

The broker reiterates Blackmores is largely trading in line with expectations, and appears on track to deliver $55m in annualised savings by the end of the fiscal year. However, Goldman Sachs expects earnings margin expansion is limited given inflation and increased expenses.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price decreases to $75.80 from $76.50.

This report was published on December 23, 2022.

Target price is $75.80 Current Price is $74.66 Difference: $1.14

If BKL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $74.05, suggesting downside of -0.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 117.00 cents and EPS of 197.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.57%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.90. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 213.7, implying annual growth of 35.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 129.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 34.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 152.00 cents and EPS of 255.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.28. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 264.7, implying annual growth of 23.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 160.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

CAJ CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.32

Bell Potter rates ((CAJ)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Bell Potter has initiated coverage on diagnostic imaging company Capitol Health with a Buy rating and 36c target price.

Capitol Health owns 67 Australian clinics, the bulk of which are in Victoria and Tasmania.

Bell Potter observes the covid recovery is starting to be felt in the imaging sector and that Medicare indexation for MRI services restarted last July, with additional MRIs for liver cancer, breast cancer, fertility and ultrasounds for obstetrices being introduced last November.

This report was published on December 22, 2022.

Target price is $0.36 Current Price is $0.32 Difference: $0.04

If CAJ meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.33.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.34 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.88.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

CCX CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $0.41

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CCX)) as Buy (1) -

City Chic Collective has provided a trading update for the period since its AGM, which includes the Black Friday, Cyber Monday period, and it's not good

Revenue growth fell sharply, management guided to margin contraction and likely December-half loss, and Canaccord Genuity observes the company's share price is trading at a -22% discount to its liquidation value of roughly 52c a share.

The broker expects City Chic Collective will finish the half in a net debt position, with a big inventory wind-down on the cards, and foresees a sharp consensus de-rating for the June half.

Buy rating retained, the broker expecting the share price will recover once investors' liquidity concerns are assuaged. Target price price falls to $1.05 from $1.50.

This report was published on December 21, 2022.

Target price is $1.05 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.645

If CCX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 159% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.90, suggesting upside of 96.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.7, implying annual growth of -61.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.4, implying annual growth of 100.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

Jarden rates ((CCX)) as Neutral (3) -

City Chic Collective's trading in the past month has disappointed market expectations, with revenue year-to-date is down -7% year-on-year. The decline was lead by a sharp -31% revenue decline in Australia New Zealand over the last month, despite the region reporting 10% growth in mid-November.

The decline is tracking steeper than Jarden had expected, driven by a decline in consumer demand and higher return levels. The broker warns of further margin compression, and lowers its revenue assumptions -2% for FY23 and FY24.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price decreases to $0.49 from $1.17.

This report was published on December 21, 2022.

Target price is $0.49 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.085

If CCX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.90, suggesting upside of 96.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.32. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.7, implying annual growth of -61.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.4, implying annual growth of 100.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

Wilsons rates ((CCX)) as Upgrade to Market Weight from Underweight (3) -

City Chic Collective has guided to a small December-half loss after experiencing a difficult trading period in recent months.

Wilsons expects further discounting may be in order, particularly given the likely inventory unwind.

While the update was disappointing, the broker believes the -50% slump in the company's share price means value is emerging and notes a private equity leveraged buyout would be a possibility at 54c a share.

Rating upgraded to Market Weight from Underweight. Target price falls to 46c from 60c

This report was published on December 20, 2022.

Target price is $0.46 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.055

If CCX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.90, suggesting upside of 96.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.7, implying annual growth of -61.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 405.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.4, implying annual growth of 100.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

