ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 22-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 22 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.700 5.47% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.540 -6.90% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.135 4.61% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.400 -5.41% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.720 4.35% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.155 -4.15% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 56.400 3.91% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.920 -3.66% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.440 3.74% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.580 -2.76% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.980 3.65% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.195 -2.50% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.700 3.49% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.530 -2.32% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 24.590 3.19% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.635 -2.10% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.600 3.17% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.300 -1.89% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.625 3.17% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.720 -1.71% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.050 3.16% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.020 -1.63% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.930 3.12% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 21.100 -1.12% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 2.980 3.11% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.670 -1.11% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.890 2.99% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 4.470 -0.89% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 10.680 2.99% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 80.020 -0.84% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.100 2.94% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 11.120 -0.80% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.715 2.88% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 3.700 -0.54% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 25.240 2.81% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.930 -0.53% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.200 2.80% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.930 -0.51% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.905 2.70% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.530 -0.45%

