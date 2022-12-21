Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 21, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 12:31 PM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ABC APZ BGA BSL BXB CAR CCX CHN CQR DHG ELD FBU (2) GL1 GOZ HLI MIN NXD OCC PEN PSQ REA RWC SEK SGM SGR SLX SPK STX

CAR CARSALES.COM LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $20.64

Jarden rates ((CAR)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden has reviewed the macro backdrop for its online media coverage, believing there is upside for Carsales but largely already priced in. Volumes and pricing continue to hold up, with Carsales successfully implementing a 9% price increase and a 7% increase on its Trader Interactive platform.

Jarden anticipates Trader Interactive delivering 13% revenue growth over the fiscal year, which remains below consensus.

The Underweight rating is retained and the target price decreases to $21.00 from $22.50

This report was published on December 19, 2022.

Target price is $21.00 Current Price is $20.64 Difference: $0.36

If CAR meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $23.83, suggesting upside of 15.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 61.30 cents and EPS of 76.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.97%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.4, implying annual growth of 34.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 56.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.0.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 60.80 cents and EPS of 75.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.19. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.2, implying annual growth of 12.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 66.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CCX CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $0.41

Goldman Sachs rates ((CCX)) as Neutral (3) -

City Chic Collective has provided an update on its first 24 trading weeks of the year, highlighting a deterioration across all markets since its prior update. Group sales declined -7% on the previous comparable period, a further decline from the -2% drop reported across the first 20 weeks.

Australia New Zealand in particular disappointed Goldman Sachs, with the region reporting a material decline in the last four weeks. The broker remains cautious on the revenue, margin and inventory outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price decreases to $1.10 from $1.55.

This report was published on December 21, 2022.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.695

If CCX meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 172% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.90, suggesting upside of 122.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 0.00 cents. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.7, implying annual growth of -61.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.4, implying annual growth of 100.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CHN CHALICE MINING LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $6.20

Bell Potter rates ((CHN)) as Buy (1) -

Chalice Mining has reported ongoing test work has highlighted potential opportunity to improve palladium, platinum and gold recovery at its Gonneville asset. This follows a update from late November revealing drilling results may indicate growth potential in high grade resource.

The company has delayed delivered on a scoping study to mid-2023, which Bell Potter believes will allow it to maximise value outcomes. The broker sees opportunity for Chalice to lift precious metals recovery to 80% from 60%, improving bulk resource gross revenue per tonne by 20% to $111.00 per tonne.

The Buy rating and target price of $11.10 are retained.

This report was published on December 19, 2022.

Target price is $11.10 Current Price is $6.20 Difference: $4.9

If CHN meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 79% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CQR CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.89

Moelis rates ((CQR)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Moelis expects rising cap rates in the medium term for Charter Hall Retail REIT will be partially, if not fully mitigated by inflationary income growth.

This trend was shown by the release of 1H valuations showing property book values had increased by 2.5% since June, despite cap rates also rising by 9bps to 5.29%.

Valuations for Shopping centres and Service stations increased by 2.5% and 6.2%, respectively.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold, while the target slips to $4.33 from $4.38.

This report was published on December 21, 2022.

Target price is $4.33 Current Price is $3.89 Difference: $0.44

If CQR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.13, suggesting upside of 6.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 25.80 cents and EPS of 28.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.55. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.3, implying annual growth of -75.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 25.70 cents and EPS of 28.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.3, implying annual growth of 3.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 26.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources