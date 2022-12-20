Uranium Week: Urgency Steps Up

Weekly Reports | Dec 20 2022

Ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are steeling the resolve of utilities to secure uranium and of nations to invest in nuclear power.

-US DoE issues purchase contracts
-Uranium term market activity continues to rise
-India and Korea step up nuclear investment

By Greg Peel

While the uranium spot market remains beholden to financial market volatility, and activity slows ahead of the holidays, utilities were very much involved in the spot market last week despite shying away all year. The US Department of Energy has finally awarded its purchase orders.

Months ago the Biden Administration decided it would be a good idea, in lieu of the war, to build a strategic reserve of uranium akin to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It also resolved to Buy American, and the DoE set about putting out requests for proposals for supply.

The Uranium Reserve Program will kick off with a purchase of 1mlbs U3O8, to be supplied by US producers in amounts of 100,000 to 500,000lbs, to spread the love. Contracts were awarded last week.

Otherwise, the spot market saw two other transactions in the week, and industry consultant TradeTech's weekly spot price indicator fell -US40c to US$47.60/lb.

More Urgent

Putin's unending attempt to freeze Ukrainians into submission has further driven home the importance, and the urgency, for US and European utilities to secure supply for the next five to ten years from anywhere other than Russia.

As formal demand continues to emerge in the term uranium market, a number of utilities are in off-market discussions with potential suppliers for significant volumes in the mid- and longer-term delivery periods, TradeTech reports.

In many cases, buyers have passed the discussion phase and are now in formal negotiation with suppliers for material, in some cases for deliveries extending as far out as 2035.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-12-22

Dec 20 2022 - Daily Market Reports
2
Material Matters: The Outlook For Lithium

Dec 20 2022 - Commodities
3
Uranium Week: Urgency Steps Up

Dec 20 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Nick Scali Worth Watching

Dec 20 2022 - Technicals
5
The Woolworths Evolution 

Dec 20 2022 - Australia

Most Popular

1
Australian Banks: Tailwinds Now, Headwinds Next

Nov 23 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 18-11-22

Nov 21 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Load Up The Camels

Nov 22 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 28-11-2022

Nov 28 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
The Short Report – 24 Nov 2022

Nov 24 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 25-11-22

Nov 28 2022 - Weekly Reports