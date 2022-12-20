ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 20 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.855 13.25% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.405 -31.36% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.250 4.17% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.400 -15.79% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.195 2.63% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.435 -13.03% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.440 2.06% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.970 -12.33% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 22.590 1.99% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.350 -10.30% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.275 1.85% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.920 -9.43% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.030 1.77% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.435 -9.38% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 27.790 1.42% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.590 -9.12% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 15.430 1.11% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.980 -8.76% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 9.590 1.05% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.700 -8.50% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.000 1.01% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.170 -8.11% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.220 0.83% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.040 -7.96% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.610 0.77% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 108.900 -7.73% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.755 0.67% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.680 -7.48% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.760 0.57% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.315 -7.35% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 11.830 0.42% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.270 -6.97% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.900 0.41% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.005 -6.94% ANZ – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 23.790 0.30% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.250 -6.91% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 4.650 0.22% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.790 -6.51% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 23.280 0.13% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.400 -6.35%

