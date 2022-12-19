Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 19, 2022

Daily Market Reports | Dec 19 2022

ARU AVG BKW COB CU6 (2) DXC EDV EGG ELD (2) EVN GEM IAG IGO NST OZL PLY RDT RGN RIO SBM WOW (2)

ARU ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $0.53

Bell Potter rates ((ARU)) as Buy (1) -

Arafura Rare Earths' recent capital raising leaves it entering 2023 with $133m extra cash, with Hancock Prospecting as a cornerstone investor.

Bell Potter says the funds will be used to advance purchase long-lead items and start construction at Nolans.

The broker adjusts for the capital raising and brings forward $74m capital expenditure, and increases its forecast earnings loss for FY23 and FY24.

Speculative Buy rating retained. Target price rises to 70c from 64c.

This report was published on December 16, 2022.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.175

If ARU meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.88 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 27.93.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 17.51.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BKW BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $22.22

Jarden rates ((BKW)) as Neutral (3) -

Brickworks has sold its Oakdale East Stage 2 site into its Industrial Property Trust JV; and the company's record December-half property earnings (EBIT) guidance has sharply outpaced consensus forecasts.

Jarden observes that once fully developed, Oakdale East Stage 2 should add $1bn in gross asset value to the trust.

Neutral rating retained. Target price rises to $27.30 from $26.60.

This report was published on December 16, 2022.

Target price is $27.30 Current Price is $22.22 Difference: $5.08

If BKW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $26.36, suggesting upside of 16.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 64.90 cents and EPS of 254.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.73. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 254.6, implying annual growth of -54.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 66.80 cents and EPS of 78.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.31. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 153.2, implying annual growth of -39.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 66.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

COB COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $0.59

Canaccord Genuity rates ((COB)) as Buy (1) -

Cobalt Blue has completed production of pyrite concentrate at its demonstration plant in Broken Hill and Canaccord Genuity says the company will start refining and roasting leaching very soon, and expected the first mixed hydroxide product in December.

The broker suspects that some of the company's offtake agreements may have been delayed to 2023 and observes cobalt prices have eased, along with demand for magnets.

Buy rating retained. Target price eases to $1 from $1.10.

This report was published on December 15, 2022.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.59 Difference: $0.41

If COB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 69% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 29.50.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 19.67.

CU6 CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.97

Bell Potter rates ((CU6)) as Buy (1) -

Clarity Pharmaceuticals' top-line figures from its Propeller trial for prostate cancer have met all primary and secondary endpoints and the company is aiming for approval under the Investigative New Drug application with the FDA.

Bell Potter notes important data relating to "sensitivity", crucial to the design of pivotal studies, was not discussed in the company's announcement.

Speculative Buy rating retained. Target rises to $1.35 from $1.00 to reflect the further derisking.

This report was published on December 15, 2022.

Target price is $1.35 Current Price is $0.97 Difference: $0.375

If CU6 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 14.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 6.77.

Forecast for FY24:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 18.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.19.

Wilsons rates ((CU6)) as Overweight (1) -

Clarity Pharmaceuticals says all Propeller Phase 1 diagnostic trials for prostate cancer have met primary and secondary endpoints, and Wilsons says this sharply derisks the company.

The company now proceeds to study design for Phase III pivotal trials in 2023 and Wilsons expects the trials will start in the December half and, all proceeding to plan, for market entry by the beginning of FY26.

Overweight rating and $1.22 target price retained.

This report was published on December 15, 2022.

Target price is $1.22 Current Price is $0.97 Difference: $0.245

If CU6 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 9.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.85.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.86.

