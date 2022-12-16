In Brief: Property and Business Sentiment, China Reopening, Gaming

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly broker wrap: property sentiment decline, business sentiment lift, China exposures rally, gaming industry ARPU increases.

-Ongoing decline sees property sentiment return to pre-covid levels

-Slight improvement in business sentiment, with less concern over a severe economic downturn

-China-exposed stock valuations yet to fully account for market reopening

-Gaming industry reports bumper per user revenue growth, despite declining user base

By Danielle Austin

Property sentiment remains on downward trend

Property sentiment further declined in December, now below pre-covid levels, as the combination of higher interest rates and likely further hikes to come, a rising cost of living and reduced access to financing weighs on the consumer outlook.

According to ANZ Bank's latest property council survey, sentiment continued to decline across both residential and commercial property. The bank also reported a decline in expectations for national growth, with macroeconomic factors raising concerns of an impending hard economic landing.

ANZ Bank anticipates interest rates will continue to climb over the first half of 2023, further increasing pressure on property prices. Fear of increasing costs remains front of mind for many consumers, with 30% of survey respondents reporting they expect costs to increase 5-10% over the coming year despite early signs that costs are easing.

Global recession probable, but mild, according to Business Sentiment Index

While businesses are less concerned that a severe economic downturn will eventuate, they remain pessimistic about the economic outlook. Many feel a near-term global economic recession is highly probable, but that this downturn will be mild.

According to Oxford Economics, first signs of stabilising business sentiment have emerged, with growth expectations rising for the first time since the start of 2022. Sentiment declined fairly consistently throughout the last year, but Oxford Economics now feels uncertainty is contained.

Oxford Economics reports the Global Business Sentiment Index remains at 96.9, a difference of -2.0 percentage points to index level reported before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With an index reading of 100 an indication that businesses anticipate global growth in the next twelve months is largely expected to reach the same level as predicted pre-pandemic, the latest index result implies businesses anticipate global growth to be -3.1% below the level predicted pre-pandemic.

Stocks yet to fully price in emerging China reopening

As a reopening of the Chinese market begins, analysts question whether an early rally from equities linked to the region can be sustained or has run its course. Some relief to covid restrictions and the announcement of meaningful property stimulus from the Chinese government has indicated a reopening of the market, with equities linked to the region benefiting and rallying through November.